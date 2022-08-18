Most people who have, will have or have had the COVID-19 experience i symptoms for a few days or weeks and then they recover. However, not everyone shakes it off completely: for some, the Coronavirus nightmare continues even for several months. This group of people, who have been experiencing the aftermath of the virus for more than 12 weeksis part of a growing cohort of so-called “long Covid” patients.

Led by researchers from Italy and the UK, a new study sought to figure out how long some symptoms of COVID-19 last.

In particular, the authors wanted to know how long it takes for mildly symptomatic patients to recover from some of the early symptoms of COVID-19, namely the loss of sense of taste and smell.

The study concluded that most of the patients did recovered the sense of smell within two years. In discussing their study, they wrote: “88.2% of patients who reported a dysfunction of smell or taste related to COVID-19 it is completely recovered within 2 years. Late healing was observed in 10.9% of patients ”.

Although nearly 90% of patients recovered their sense of smell, these patients had to endure two years without perceiving odorsan experience that may have put many in difficulty.

The big one difference in symptoms and disease duration in those who have contracted the Coronavirus has led scientists to thoroughly investigate what the reasons are: certainly the important number of variants What did he do constantly changing the original strain has contributed to exponentially increase the onset of different symptoms, up to 200.

Each variant – in fact – causes different symptoms in the short term and therefore has the potential to cause different symptoms in the long term as well. The Italian-English research cannot therefore be considered definitive but is part of a study of epic dimensions, given the the extent of the pandemic.