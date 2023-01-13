





10/11 ©IPA/Fotogramma

Regarding the treatments, WHO extended its strong recommendation for the use of the oral antiviral Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir-ritonavir)”. In particular, according to the WHO, the pregnant or breastfeeding women with non-severe Covid-19 “should consult their physician to determine whether they should take this drug, given the ‘likely benefits’ and lack of reported adverse events.” Paxlovid was first recommended by WHO in April 2022: it “strongly” recommends its use in mild to moderate Covid-19 patients at high risk of hospitalization