Covid: the vaccination campaign starts with 9.2 million doses, but risks failure

Until November, Italy will receive 9.172 million doses of the new vaccine adapted against the latest variants of Covid for the new vaccination campaign (the third since the virus appeared): 3.888 million doses between 25 September and the end of October, the rest (over 5.2 million doses) the following month. A sufficient number to cover approximately half of the most at-risk Italians to whom the vaccine is recommended, i.e. over 60s, fragile patients and healthcare workers. With the possibility in the event of an escalation of Covid which now seems really difficult – yesterday the ISS report recorded a slowdown in the growth of infections and hospitalizations – of being able to increase the influx of vaccines in a short time. The risk, however, is that the doses are not only more than sufficient, but actually too many: after three years of pandemic and the vaccination obligations of the past there is a significant “vaccination fatigue” and also thanks to Covid which fortunately hurts us less it could be a real escape from the new vaccine.

The current virus is more manageable – with the Eris variant dominant in our country – which however is still a danger for the elderly and for those with significant chronic pathologies as the EMA (the EU Pharmacy Agency) and the ECDC (the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) in a joint press conference: «People who belong to risk categories and are vulnerable should get vaccinated», is the invitation of the two agencies.

Covid, over 36 thousand cases in the last week

Even the Ministry of Health, which together with the Regions is turning on the engines of the vaccination campaign in recent days – to be done together with the flu campaign – is pushing to ensure that the elderly and frail people are made safe quickly: «We will carry out a very stringent vaccination campaign because we must ensure that some categories are vaccinated voluntarily, but with great responsibility, such as the elderly, frail people, healthcare workers, pregnant women”, explained Minister Schillaci. A sufficient coverage target for the ministry is considered to be between 50% and 60% of the audience (numbers that can be reached with the flu shot), i.e. approximately 10-12 million Italians. But the bar, as mentioned, could stop much lower.

Meanwhile, the first shipment of 960,900 doses will arrive on Monday. In the following days, the doses will be distributed to the Regions which will be responsible for the overall management of the new post-emergency vaccination campaign which will be carried out above all in pharmacies and medical practices without large hubs, but this first tranche will be “reserved” for administrations in RSAs – one of the places always considered most at risk – for the super-fragile of all ages (including young patients) to do especially in hospital. The next tranche will arrive on October 9th with a further million or so doses: this will allow the administration to begin for all the others, which will largely be administered by family doctors and in pharmacies from October 10th onwards (the Regions are limiting the specific protocols). The vaccine is recommended, as mentioned, for those over 60 and frail, but will be available free of charge for everyone, with the Regions having to decide whether to open to everyone immediately or give first priority to the most at-risk categories.

Meanwhile, the first slowdown in the growth of cases is recorded after 5 weeks. The data, explains the general director of health prevention at the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, “go in the direction of a slowdown in the incidence of new cases and, what is more interesting, the impact on hospitals remains very limited”. A measure to manage positive cases at school is expected in the next few days.

