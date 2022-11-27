Health and wellness

Influenza: symptoms, incubation and transmission. What you need to know

According to data collected by ISS sentinel doctors, the flu season exploded in Italy between 24 and 30 October. The most common symptoms include fever, dry cough and pain and can last up to 1-2 weeks in the worst cases. Vaccines remain great allies in preventing the onset of the disease or its serious course

It has officially opened flu season. According to the latest update InfluNetportal managed by the ISS, in the period October 24-30 in Italy there was a “sharp increase” in the number of cases related to flu and flu-like syndromes. They value each other 284,700 almost in the reference week of the survey, with aincidence equal to 4.8 cases for every thousand assisted. Influenza viruses and respiratory viruses (including rhinoviruses and Covid-19) also contribute to this increase

In the forty-third week of 2022 the epidemic curve of flu-like syndromes shows values ​​above the epidemic threshold e higher than those recorded in the last two seasons. Those most affected are the children beyond under of the five years of age. In this age range the incidence rises to 19.6 cases every thousand assisted. Among those aged between five and 14, the incidence is 5.89; among those aged between 15 and 64 it drops to 3.94 and for individuals aged 65 and over it drops to 2.87