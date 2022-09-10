Home Health Covid, the variant of Omicron BA.5 is dominant, reaches 90.8% – Healthcare
by admin
The Omicron variant has reached an estimated prevalence of 100% in Italy. It can be read in the extended weekly report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. The sub-variant BA.5 is largely predominant, with a national prevalence of 90.8% (75.5% in the previous survey).

The prevalence of BA.5 is high in all regions, ranging from 76.5 to 100%. The report also refers to “a significant increase in the number of BA.5 sub-lineages circulating in our country. BA.2 (1.4% against 10.3% in the previous survey) and BA.4 ( 6.7% versus 13.2%) ”.

