A new Covid variant that escapes the sight of experts: which manages to disguise itself, and therefore particularly dangerous because it is able to create future outbreaks with new strains. The latest in a long line of SARS-CoV-2 variants has been found in Poland, identified in two mink farms. The variant has characteristics that make it peculiar: it is in fact related to a version of the virus responsible for Covid last detected in humans between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.