After two years now, we don’t stop talking about Covid as it would seem that new information emerges every day.

In this case, a team of scientists from the University of Southampton has discovered that the virus is more resistant on some surfaces than on others.

All of this was discovered through a test for the Food Standards Agency.

But what are the risks? What are the surfaces most prone to the virus? Let’s find out what we learned from the study in this article.

The Covid virus resists more on some foods: here are which ones

According to what we can learn from the study conducted by a team of scientists from the University of Southampton, some foods we buy at the supermarket could “hold” the Covid virus longer.

It is all those foods (or their packaging) that have an irregular surface.

Want some examples? Just think about broccoli, cheese, salami.

Conversely, those that have a regular and smooth surface, such as apples, are less prone to this phenomenon.

But be careful: there is no need to get alarmed too soon. According to the researchers, the risk for consumers is still very low, therefore, there is no need to worry.

What emerged from the food test where the Covid virus is more resistant?

So, according to British researchers, on some foods the Covid-19 virus would be more resistant.

In order not to create unnecessary alarm, however, the scientists stressed that the foods on which these tests were carried out were inoculated with the virus. As a result, these present different levels of contamination than they would have on coming into contact with a positive subject.

Furthermore, you must take into consideration the fact that the foods on which the tests were carried out are those which are usually sold in bulk in the supermarket counters.

Still, it’s good to keep in mind the fact that in any case, it is advisable to wash the food before eating it.

But so, what emerged from the test carried out by the English researchers? Well, according to the study results, there was a big drop in virus levels in the first 24 hours. However, in some cases traces remained for a whole week.

Which food products are most at risk for Covid-19?

Now that we understand how this study was conducted, let’s find out which food products appear to be most at risk of retaining the virus.

As we stated earlier, it would appear that the virus can resist better on foods that have uneven surfaces, such as broccoli or raspberries.

Instead, on smooth foods like apples, this would remain less.

Yet, even in this case there are exceptions: in fact, analyzing the peppers which, like apples, appear smooth, the virus lasted a week.

As a result, researchers have hypothesized that the peel of apples may contain substances that help fight the virus.

Similarly, egg-covered sweets also eliminated the virus faster and this too would be due to their chemical composition.

How can I avoid contagion at the supermarket?

We do not want to create unnecessary alarmism, but only to inform you of the studies that have been carried out. However, knowing these factors, it is good to take precautions.

Let us recall once again that, as the researchers also admitted, the risk to human health is really low.

In fact, they did not identify any other precautions to take, only reminding them to wash their hands before preparing food and to rinse fresh produce to remove contamination.

