The Covid nightmare seems not to be just a memory yet and in recent weeks three new symptoms have appeared among the patients that should not be underestimated. Here is what affects the virus this time.

We go back to talking about Covid and related symptoms. In fact, if in the last two years we have learned to know very well the symptoms it entails, in recent weeks researchers have found new targets for this virus.

Covid, the virus has chosen a new target to hit

When the first news about Covid appeared, all the experts spoke mainly of the respiratory problems that this virus entailed and for this reason many began to hear about saturation levels (or oxygen in the blood) and many began to understand also how an oximeter works.

In recent weeks, however, the Department of Otolaryngology of Harvard Medical School (in Boston, Massachusetts) has discovered that the virus has “chosen” a new target to hit.

In particular, it seems that at the moment the area most affected by Covid is the ears. According to a study published by the aforementioned department, in fact, the infection can now also affect the organ responsible for hearing.

October is the ideal time to boost your immunity against the viruses that cause flu and COVID-19 https://t.co/h1dP7T6481 — Harvard Medical School (@harvardmed) October 7, 2022

After having talked at length about the effects on taste and smell (and the consequent ageusia and anosmia that the virus can cause), to date it seems that a particular concern ear infection.

Covid, how it affects hearing

In the aforementioned American study, therefore, we talk about the effects that Covid currently would have on hearing. In particular, we mainly talk about tinnitus – i.e. the perception of a persistent buzzing noise in the affected person’s ears – hearing loss or lowering e dizziness (which often occur in the case of ear infections or problems).

According to Harvard researchers, therefore, Covid today can also be associated with an inner ear infection – caused by hair cells and Schwann cells, which produce proteins that the virus easily takes as its target.

As usual, therefore, the advice of the experts is to continue to exercise particular caution against this virus, especially in light of the new infections that have again come to the attention of doctors and hospitals.

