Home Health Covid: there are 3 new symptoms not to be underestimated, here’s where it hits this time
Health

Covid: there are 3 new symptoms not to be underestimated, here’s where it hits this time

by admin
Covid: there are 3 new symptoms not to be underestimated, here’s where it hits this time

The Covid nightmare seems not to be just a memory yet and in recent weeks three new symptoms have appeared among the patients that should not be underestimated. Here is what affects the virus this time.

Woman with anti-Covid mask – Source Pixabay

We go back to talking about Covid and related symptoms. In fact, if in the last two years we have learned to know very well the symptoms it entails, in recent weeks researchers have found new targets for this virus.

Covid, the virus has chosen a new target to hit

When the first news about Covid appeared, all the experts spoke mainly of the respiratory problems that this virus entailed and for this reason many began to hear about saturation levels (or oxygen in the blood) and many began to understand also how an oximeter works.

In recent weeks, however, the Department of Otolaryngology of Harvard Medical School (in Boston, Massachusetts) has discovered that the virus has “chosen” a new target to hit.

In particular, it seems that at the moment the area most affected by Covid is the ears. According to a study published by the aforementioned department, in fact, the infection can now also affect the organ responsible for hearing.

After having talked at length about the effects on taste and smell (and the consequent ageusia and anosmia that the virus can cause), to date it seems that a particular concern ear infection.

See also  Lazy bag! How to backup LINE chat history on iPhone?Pay attention to these 2 things before changing the machine | 3C Life | Digital

Covid, how it affects hearing

In the aforementioned American study, therefore, we talk about the effects that Covid currently would have on hearing. In particular, we mainly talk about tinnitus – i.e. the perception of a persistent buzzing noise in the affected person’s ears – hearing loss or lowering e dizziness (which often occur in the case of ear infections or problems).

According to Harvard researchers, therefore, Covid today can also be associated with an inner ear infection – caused by hair cells and Schwann cells, which produce proteins that the virus easily takes as its target.

Woman with anti-Covid mask
Woman with anti-Covid mask – Source Pixabay

As usual, therefore, the advice of the experts is to continue to exercise particular caution against this virus, especially in light of the new infections that have again come to the attention of doctors and hospitals.

You may also like

Drama Clizia Incorvia, strong concern for her son’s...

what’s happening in Australia – Libero Quotidiano

Sight day, at least once a year we...

Cholesterol, Aifa approves drug with two administrations a...

Oxford vaccine: the nasal spray version disappoints

How were mental illnesses treated once?

“While in Orvieto we sleep, in Perugia the...

Listeria, the list of foods to watch out...

what are the effects and consequences on the...

Amazon Prime Day, keeping fit has never been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy