New studies on Covid highlight a close link between the virus and diabetes. In this article we will reveal all the details of the unexpected discovery.

Health must always come first. In fact, when it fails, one realizes how much everything else, in comparison, is worth very little. To preserve your health, and avoid the onset of certain diseases, it is good to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Exercise and a balanced diet are valid allies to keep fit. In fact, a diet low in fat but rich in nutrients can help keep away some rather insidious diseases.

However, in the last three years the world has changed, and has had to deal with the arrival of a virus that has shocked the entire population. Exactly three years ago the Covid 19 it was inexorably entering our lives, causing pain and dismay. Lockdowns, months of confinement, hospitalizations, fear for loved ones are all we can never forget about those terrible months. Unfortunately, since it was a new virus, at least initially, not even the doctors knew how to treat the patients who arrived at the hospital.

In many, unfortunately, despite the therapy have not made it. It was not only the elderly who paid the consequences, as has often been said, but also younger people, who lost their lives due to Covid. Today, fortunately, science is moving forward, carrying out various studies. Interesting implications such as the correlation between the coronavirus and diabetes emerge from a new discovery.

An unexpected discovery

The year 2020 was running, and while our lives were running too, everything had to stop. Habits, work activities, university exams: everything stopped due to the arrival of a virus. The faces hidden behind the masks, the fearful look of what could have happened, the distance imposed to preserve health. A health, to which, very often, before that March 2020, too little importance had been given. And then the infections, the symptoms, the saturation, the deaths and the pain of many families who have not even been able to say goodbye to their loved ones. The news, however, is that today, three years after the advent of Covid, a new study has shed light on the correlation between the virus and diabetes.



The study, conducted by the Smidt Heart Institute showed that patients who have contracted the virus are more likely to get type 2 diabetes. In fact, those who recover from covid 19 infection can still have consequences. Type 2 diabetes, as well as cardiovascular disease, would be the long-term consequences of covid.

