There is a new chapter in the never-ending saga of cardiovascular problems related to Sars-CoV-2 infection. British researchers (among others Zahra Raisi-Estabragh and Steffen Peterson) of the Queen Mary University of London on the pages of the magazine Heart. According to their survey, for those who have had Covid-19 the risk of heart attacks, arrhythmias and the like (up to death) appears high especially in the first month after the acute infection, but remains also in the following months.

Infection would be a danger element regardless of the impact of classic cardiovascular risk factors, from hypertension to elevated cholesterol to diabetes. And the impact of the virus would be particularly significant for those who have been hospitalized, therefore with more serious forms. But even those who have “had” the infection at home still tend to show more or less serious ailments to the heart more frequently. everything, it must be said, regardless of the state of vaccination.

Covid: no, for the heart it is not just a flu by Federico Mereta

05 October 2022



Data from over 50,000 people analyzed

The knowledge base for risk processing, as is often the case in the UK, is provided by information from the UK Biobank which tracks participants’ health and survival over time.

Information on 53,613 participants was studied: 17,871 subjects were diagnosed with Covid-19 infection between March 2020 and March 2021, while the rest made up the control group. In the analysis, due to the characteristics of the disease, they were considered mainly males and with a higher risk of metabolic problems.

Of the subjects who contracted Covid, just over 14,000 were followed at home, 2,701 were hospitalized for the infection and just under 1,000 entered hospital for other diseases. Participants were monitored for nearly five months on average, with some passing the observation year.

Long Covid, alarming data: the risks of embolism and thrombosis multiplied even months after infection by Federico Mereta

07 April 2022



Cardiovascular risk soars

Researchers took into account various parameters, from heart attack to stroke, cardiac arrest, atrial fibrillation, venous thromboembolism (VTE), pericarditis and death. Subjects admitted to hospital for Covid-19 compared to the control population were more than 27 times more likely to develop VTE, more than 21.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with heart failure and 17.5 times more likely to have a stroke.

The risk of newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation was nearly 15 times higher, that of pericarditis nearly 14 times higher, and that of a heart attack almost 10 times higher. For those who stayed at home, however, the dangers for the cardiovascular system appear to be greater: there is an almost 3-fold increased risk of venous thromboembolism and more than 10-fold death from any cause. Finally, the risks of all the outcomes measured among those admitted for other reasons but with Covid were slightly higher than those who had not contracted the virus.

Dangers especially in the first few weeks

Diagnoses of cardiovascular diseases were concentrated within the first 30 days of infection, particularly among those who were hospitalized for Covid. But the increased risk persisted beyond 30 days, particularly for heart failure, atrial fibrillation, VTE, pericarditis, and all-cause deaths, albeit to a lesser extent.

As mentioned, the analysis did not consider repeated infections or the impact of vaccination or the viral variants that occurred. According to the researchers, however, “the results highlight the increased cardiovascular risk of individuals with previous infection: it is likely to be greater in countries with limited access to vaccination and therefore greater exposure of the population to Covid-19. These risks are almost entirely limited to those with diseases requiring hospitalization and highest in the first period (first 30 days) after infection “.