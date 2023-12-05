Covid, three years after the point on vaccines: was it right to impose them?

University Professors Criticize Pandemic Management and Forced Vaccination

Two university professors, one a legal philosopher and the other a doctor, have spoken out against the management of the pandemic and the policy of forced vaccination. The professors, Paolo Becchi and Marco Cosentino, have released a statement summarizing their criticisms and concerns regarding the handling of the pandemic over the last three years.

The professors highlight several aspects of the response to the pandemic, including the effectiveness of vaccination and the safety of the vaccines. They argue that many people have been surprised to fall ill with Covid, even after receiving multiple vaccine doses. They point to studies conducted by Pfizer and Moderna that show a reduced risk of illness, but not a complete prevention, after vaccination.

The professors also call attention to the short duration of the authorization studies for the vaccines, which they argue may have led to a lack of understanding about the long-term effectiveness and potential risks of the vaccines. They suggest that mandatory vaccination was a political decision with no medical-scientific basis.

In their statement, Becchi and Cosentino also raise concerns about the safety of the vaccines, particularly in relation to heart problems and potential risks during pregnancy and breastfeeding. They also reference reports of deaths among vaccinated individuals and question the efficacy of updated versions of the vaccines.

The professors conclude by highlighting the social and ethical implications of the policy of forced vaccination, pointing out that many individuals have faced social isolation and exclusion due to their choice not to be vaccinated. They argue that forced vaccination was a political decision for social control, rather than a scientifically justified method of controlling the spread of the virus.

The statement from Becchi and Cosentino is supported by various sources and studies, and raises important questions about the management of the pandemic and the ethical considerations surrounding vaccination policies.

The professors’ criticisms come at a time when the debate over vaccination policies and the management of the pandemic continues to be a topic of global concern. Their statement is likely to contribute to the ongoing discussion about the best approach to public health and the protection of individual rights.

