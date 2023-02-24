Home Health Covid today Italy, 29,443 infections and 244 deaths in the last week
Slight rise for Covid infections in Italy, but declining deaths. In the week of February 17 to 23, 29,443 new cases of Covid-19 were registered, an increase of 3.8% compared to the previous week (when there were 28,354). There were 244 deaths in 7 days, with a reduction of 18.4% compared to the previous week (when there were 299). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19.

The positivity rate in the last week has slightly increased: it stands at 5.8%, with a change of 0.5 percentage points more than the previous week (when it was at 5.3%). The tests performed in 7 days are decreasing: the bulletin reports a total of 506,295 swabs, equal to 5.6% less than the previous week (536,080).

