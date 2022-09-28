There are 36,632 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, 28 September 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health bulletin. There are also 48 other deaths.

In the last 24 hours 243,421 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 18.4%. Intensive care patients drop, 128 in total and two fewer than yesterday. Hospitalizations are increasing, 192 more than yesterday, and 3,653 in total.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

Lazio – There are 3,209 new coronavirus infections today 28 September in Lazio, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 2 deaths. “Today in Lazio, out of 3,460 molecular swabs and 14,348 antigenic swabs for a total of 17,808 swabs, 3,209 new positive cases are recorded (-549); there are 2 deaths (-2), 375 hospitalized (-4), 25 intensive care (stable) and +2,798 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 18%. Cases in Rome city are at 1,558 “, reports the regional health councilor, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin .

Lombardy – There are 6,546 new infections from Coronavirus today, February 28, 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 6 people have died since yesterday, bringing the overall total to 42,532 deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 33,378 molecular and antigenic swabs were processed, of which 19.6% were positive.

Hospitalizations are increasing: there are 8 patients in intensive care, one more than yesterday; in ordinary departments 517, an increase of 19 people compared to 24 hours ago.

In the Milanese there are 1,765 new cases, of which 689 in the capital city. The province of Brescia follows with 926 infections, then Bergamo with 610, Varese with 577, Monza and Brianza with 563, Como (+553), Pavia (+296), Mantua (+290), Lecco (+239), Cremona ( +231), Lodi (+175) and Sondrio (+173).

Emilia Romagna – There are 3,129 new infections from Coronavirus today, September 28, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there has been one death for a total of 18,026 victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 12,026 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 19 patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna, two more than yesterday. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 593, twelve more than yesterday. 19,086 people in home isolation.

Tuscany – There are 1,883 new coronavirus infections today 28 September in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. The new cases, confirmed with molecular swab and the other 1,609 with rapid test, are 0.1% more than the total of the previous day. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,402,207. The healed grew by 0.1% (1,100 people) and reached 1,307,134 (93.2% of total cases).

Abruzzo – There are 1,036 new covid infections in Abruzzo according to today’s bulletin, 28 September. There is also another death. The total of cases since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – rises to 557,288. The death toll of patients records 1 new case (it is a 92 year old) and rises to 3,665. The number of positive cases also includes 524898 discharged / healed (+704 compared to yesterday). This was communicated by the Regional Health Department. The currently positive in Abruzzo are 28725 (+241 compared to yesterday).

Calabria – There are 932 new infections from Coronavirus today, 28 September 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been three deaths for a total of 3,007 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 5,479 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, were processed. Since yesterday 563 people have healed. The bulletin also records 4 more hospitalizations for a total of 121 and 4 more intensive care units occupied for a total of 9.

Sardinia – There are 494 new coronavirus infections today 28 September in Sardinia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. Of the new cases, 467 were diagnosed with antigenic swab. A total of 2940 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 6 (+1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 60 (+4). There are 4262 cases of home isolation (+130).

Basilicata – There are 226 new Coronavirus infections today, 28 September 2022 in Basilicata, according to Covid data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There has been no death since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 917 swabs have been processed, while 197 healings have been made. There are 19 hospitalized for Covid, none of which are in intensive care. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 4,549.