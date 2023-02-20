It falls today 3rd National day of health, social and welfare personnel and voluntary work. A symbolic date in memory of the day on which patient one was discovered in Codogno. Exactly three years from then, at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, a Roma, the ceremony which has the slogan: ‘Together to guarantee everyone’s health‘ and sees the participation of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci and the vice president of the CEI, mgr. Francis Savino. And some symbolic places of the pandemic, from Vo’ Euganeo to Codogno, will be visited by the national president of the Red Cross, Rosario Valastro.

Promoted by the director Ferzan Ozpetek and the lyricist Mogol, the day was established with the Law of 13 November 2020 “to honor the work, commitment, professionalism and sacrifice of the medical, health, social health, social welfare and volunteer staff during the course of the coronavirus pandemic”.

A dramatic balance, with 500 deaths in the first and second Covid-19 phases among social and health professionals while the infections have continued in recent months at a rate of 5 thousand-8 thousand every 30 days reaching, between infections and reinfections, a quota of 474,000 even if no longer recorded, after the arrival of vaccines, very serious cases and deaths. This year, the 11 National Federations and Councils of the Orders of Social and Health Professions, which represent over 1.5 million professionals including doctors and dentists, nurses, pharmacists, veterinarians, physiotherapists, psychologists, biologists, social workers, have decided to celebrate together this day. “The social and health professions – say the representatives of the Federations and Councils – have always been close to those who suffer and need their help. Even in the toughest phases of the pandemic, when there were still no vaccines and devices were often lacking of individual protection, assistance has never failed”.

For the day of remembrance, in the symbolic places of the pandemic, the national president of the Red Cross will first stop in Vo’ Euganeo, the town in the province of Padua where the first victim of the Coronavirus was registered on 21 February, will then go to Calvisano, in the province of Brescia, where in March Fausto Bertuzzi was the first Red Cross volunteer to die, aged 49, and will deliver the gold medal in memory to his family members as well as inaugurating the new Garda-Bresciano CRI Committee, based in Desenzano del Garda. The third stage will be in Codogno, in the Lodi area. Here the recognition of the ‘Time of Kindness’ will be presented to the Red Cross Committee. Last stop in Milan to give recognition to the CRI volunteer Antonio Arosio, former president of the Lombardy Regional Committee. In Codogno the actual remembrance ceremony will take place on February 21, a day ‘dedicated to the resilient community of Codogno and to the victims of Covid’ with the laying of a wreath at the memorial.