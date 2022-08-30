news-txt”>

Reduction of the quarantine period from 7 to 5 days for asymptomatic positive subjects, with a negative test on the fifth day. According to what is learned, this would be the orientation that the health authorities are evaluating in these hours on the basis of the trend of the Covid infection curve in Italy.

Furthermore, the maximum isolation period would pass from 21 to 15 days in case the positivity to the virus persists. This on the basis of the minor infectivity passed two weeks. Yesterday the Superior Health Council met on the issue.