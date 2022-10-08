Listen to the audio version of the article

An evident change of pace on Covid compared to the “era of Hope” which will start first of all with a review of the isolation for the positives: today there are 500 thousand Italians locked up at home with the virus, but with the surge in cases in recent days in at the end of the month it could become a million. For this reason, the first measure from which the new center-right executive will start could be the abolition of the quarantine for those who have Covid and have no symptoms – as other countries have already done – forcing only those with cough and fever to stay at home: asymptomatic in practice they will leave the house wearing a Ffp2. Alternatively, the minimum option is to remove at least the obligation of the negative swab after five days from the discovery of positivity, provided that you no longer have symptoms. But the other immediate news could concern the farewell to the daily bulletin to be replaced with weekly reports and the exclusion from the counts of hospitalizations of patients who have discovered that they are positive in the hospital where they are for other reasons and not for pneumonia.

A turning point on Covid, this one, which will depend a lot on the choice of the new Minister of Health who will have to take the place of Roberto Speranza, who has ended up in the crosshairs of a large part of the center-right many times, that is, of the Lega and Fratelli d’Italia. And it is precisely here that the problems of the new majority that arrive split arise.

Immediately there was talk of a centrist area minister coming from Forza Italia: the first name was that of Licia Ronzulli, a loyalist of Silvio Berlusconi, on which, however, there would already be some veto. The hypothesis of the Lombard Maurizio Lupi of Noi Moderati is also growing. The problem, however, is that a “political” name coming from this area might not mark a decisive break with the past, also because, above all, from Forza Italia, strong support has arrived for all the most contested measures: from the vaccination obligation to the green pass. This is why the option of the technician grows more every hour: from the former CEO of EMA and advisor to Commissioner Figliuolo Guido Rasi to the president of the Red Cross Francesco Rocca to the outsider and well-known face of TV, the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti.

In addition to Covid, with the grain of the possible return of the masks, the new minister will have to find even more funds to hire staff and cover the holes left by the pandemic. On Friday the UPB (the parliamentary budget office) reported that for 2021 there are 3.2 billion deficits for hospitals.