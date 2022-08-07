TRENTO. Il Covid it remains a bad company, even for workers who, however, must be protected. The trade unions underline this by specifying that even asymptomatic people in isolation must be guaranteed treatment for illness. Also in Trentino in fact there are several reports of workers affected by Covid who denounce the non-recognition by INPS of the sickness benefit as they are asymptomatic.

In recent weeks, the trade unions had raised the issue within the INPS Provincial Committee calling for a clear response from the Institute at the state level. Now the issue has taken on a national dimension as the CGIL CISL UIL confederations have intervened directly in the social security institution.

“This is an unduly restrictive interpretation – they argue Manuela Faggioni, Michele Bezzi and Walter Alotti for Cgil Cisl Uil del Trentino – In fact, the current legislation, still today, imposes isolation on infected subjects. Failure to recognize sickness benefits is therefore a serious damage for workers affected by Covid-19 “.

According to the unions. In short, even without symptoms, the case must be treated like any other disease. “We absolutely cannot allow workers, subjected to the isolation regime, to have their salaries cut”, conclude Faggioni, Bezzi and Alotti.