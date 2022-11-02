Ansa

“Anti-inflammatories reduce hospitalization by 90%: after two and a half years of Covid, the scientific community agrees that it is not the virus but inflammation that kills the sick”. This August 25, 2022 wrote the scientific journal Lancet in a study signed by the Mario Negri Institute and the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo. But the electoral campaign was in full swing and the publication, purely scientific, was immediately ridden in an anti-government and no vax key, forcing Giuseppe Remuzzi himself, director of Mario Negri, to deny any exploitation: “As soon as their effectiveness was evident, Italy was the first country in the world to introduce anti-inflammatories ».

If “too much defense” kills us

“Now that the elections have taken place, can we go back to talking about science?”, Ironically Fulvio Ursini, professor emeritus of biochemistry at the University of Padua, who in Avvenire already in September 2020, two years before the Lancet article, had revealed that to affect the severity and mortality was not the virus (in fact extremely heterogeneous in its clinical aspects, ranging from complete lack of symptoms to death) but the uncontrolled inflammation of some individuals, i.e. the exaggerated self-defense of the organism of facing the attack.

Inflammation, in short, is indeed essential to life as a cornerstone of the mechanisms with which we deal with the external aggressor, but – if not controlled – it becomes the carrier of severe damage (for example the notorious bilateral interstitial pneumonia from Covid).

“The Lancet study confirms with the data what I was saying at the time on the basis of a long-known biology,” explains Ursini today. In practice, the problem is that some people unlike others when attacked by the virus respond disproportionately to the offense. This is what the biochemist had illustrated using the metaphor of the faulty fire extinguisher: in some individuals it no longer deactivates, so in the end they die not from the fire but suffocated by the fireproof foam.

The secret of perfect balance



But today Professor Ursini goes further, pulling the strings of scientific research on Covid and then broadening our gaze to 360 degrees: we are all used to considering only the first two levels of the fight against the aggressor, or distancing (lockdown, masks) and resistance (immune system, drugs and vaccines); what has never been sufficiently taken into consideration is the third level, that of tolerance, that is the ability to avoid the excesses of defense and therefore to live with the intruder: “In fact, almost all the studies refer only to vaccines and drugs, as if resistance were the only anti-viral strategy. Instead, they neglect anti-inflammation, which is a natural physiological function of our organism ». In practice, it is our own organism that knows (should know) to balance inflammation and anti-inflammation: those who do not do it optimally evolve from simple contagion to serious illness.

This is the context of the “biology of health“, a very current cultural area, which aims to understand not how we treat ourselves but why we get sick (in the case of Covid because in the same family unit the virus leaves some unharmed and kills others). It is true, in short, as Lancet writes, that an anti-inflammatory drug is useful in the initial stages of Covid, explains the biochemist, “but it would also be desirable and appropriate to have an organism perfectly capable of modulating the response avoiding excesses, as happens to people who infected live peacefully with the virus as they are “tolerant” ».

Biologically, this equilibrium refers to the well-known concept of homeostasis (from the Greek homeostasis, stability, invariability), the ability of organisms to retain their characteristics in the face of varying external conditions (a variation that includes everything, viruses, bacteria, aging , pollution, climatic variations, stress, in short, the “wear and tear of modern life”). Again an easy metaphor is needed: “Let’s think of a rower on a boat who, to stay still where he is, must row against the current”: just increase the current or decrease the strength of the rower and the boat stops it goes inexorably (we get sick). Which, out of metaphor, means that “to remain healthy, that is, equal to ourselves despite external attacks, we need energy”.

So many enemies, one answer

The rule is not only valid for Covid, but to tame the “big killers” of Western societies, from cancers to cardiovascular diseases to diabetes: to fight them should not only be the drugs we rush to take when we are sick, but the ability innate nature of our organism to gradually prevent any alteration and restore balance (homeostasis). Utopia? No, the tools exist, and they are a set of “lifestyles” designed to avoid energy accumulation and therefore the loss of control over inflammation.

In fact, a well-known cause of poor control of inflammation is the excessive intake of calories that we then don’t burn, just like an engine floods if it gets more gas than it can burn at that moment. “Physical activity and a diet that limits calories are the anti-inflammatory measures that greatly reduce the incidence of the main diseases of our day, including Covid,” confirms the scientist. In short, the people who, thanks to right lifestyles, are better able to restore the homeostasis that has been disturbed, becoming “tolerant”, therefore able to eliminate the disturbing agent or to live with it, get away with it. In this regard, it is not excluded that Sars-Cov2 may soon join the ranks of the 3 million 800 thousand billion viruses we already live with.

We, prehistoric people with too many calories

But what are the main obstacles to tolerance? First of all age, given that with the passing of the years we are less and less able to turn off the inflammatory responses. And then the fact that the typical diet of the Western world “is no longer congruent with our organism, which evolutionistically has stopped millennia ago – emphasizes Ursini -. In a nutshell, today we take on too much energy and we are unable to dispose of it, while in prehistoric times our ancestors accumulated only that necessary to cope with repeated periods of famine, and their inflammatory response was sufficient to maintain health “. They labored to feed themselves, hunted, gathered vegetables, and if they did not find any they fasted. We open the fridge. They took from nature a great variety of plant substances, our industrial supply chains of nutrition have often forgotten them, so we have lost along the way many of the elements capable of controlling the excess of inflammation and aging, such as the polyphenols and glucosinolates contained. in fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices. “In both qualitative and quantitative terms, we eat and live badly”.

Here then explains another evidence from the early days of Covid, when we noticed that the virus claimed victims especially among the elderly, obese and diabetics (people united by an excess of inflammation), “a figure perfectly in line with all these considerations”, he concludes Ursini.

Science and the “philosopher’s stone”

In summary, what should we do? “Nutrition that is not too caloric, constant intake of inflammatory regulating vegetables, even modest but constant physical exercise, and possibly the aid of supplements containing the principles present for example in broccoli, cabbage, cabbage, rocket, or in onions and garlic, apples, persimmons, grapes, wine, etc., are the four ingredients against the enemies of homeostasis “, the scientific version of the legendary” philosopher’s stone “in vain sought by the ancient alchemists as an elixir of long life and panacea from all ills.