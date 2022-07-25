The covid also worries after reaching the negative outcome. In this regard, two new symptoms have been discovered. Let’s go see the details.

The summer wave definitely surprised everyone. The covid positives have increased dramatically, really catching everyone off guard. It is no coincidence, in fact, that scientific personalities have reported Omicron 5 as the most contagious variant ever. For this reason, the guard immediately became very high even if the data were really worrying.

Over time, more and more symptoms have been reported. There have been many experiences in this regard. Not only in the moment of positivity but also after being healed. In fact, in this regard, there has been more and more talk of long covid. A truly unpleasant situation that allowed you to feel positive even after some time.

With this new variant, many people have reported other symptoms. Mostly a very unusual one that would be triggered by Omicron 5. This time, however, two symptoms would have been detected that would be generated after healing. So returning, to all intents and purposes, in the discourse of the long covid. So let’s see what these two symptoms have been detected.

Covid, hives and hair loss: the new symptoms after recovery

It seems that another chapter is opening about the symptoms triggered by the covid. As reported by Paolo Gisondi, professor of dermatology and venereology at the University of Verona, covid could reach between 5 and 25% of patients with a skin manifestation. The positives, in fact, could signal urticaria, chilblains or a rash. The latter is a rash very similar to measles or chickenpox. But there is also talk of hair loss after reaching negativity.

Especially in adult patients it affects the front of the body and then extends to the hands, feet, upper limbs and abdomen. L’acute urticaria, for example, it can manifest itself both during the moment of positivity and after being healed. The same Gisondi points the way to a visit to a specialist. So as to immediately understand the problem and solve it. Also because these manifestations do not heal only with time. As for the chilblains, on the other hand, it is a symptom that manifests itself more on children and adolescents. The duration period is typically two weeks.

The long covid symptoms just explained can resolve in a short time. The situation regarding hair loss is different. This symptom is one of the most common ones that refer to the long covid. Sometimes, however, this situation can escalate by triggering one alopecia areata. This happens, as Gisondi explains, due to the autoimmune response dictated by the hair. The dermatologist, as reported by Money.itstresses that this evolution resolves itself or with appropriate medical help.

At present, there are no indications that allow a general cure for these symptoms. The only thing to do as soon as you have the first hint is to contact a specialist. Only in this way could we have a clear picture of the situation and, perhaps, act promptly avoiding any negative evolution.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only. They should not be used as a substitute for a visit to an expert or specialist. And they are not in any way a substitute for diagnosis or a treatment plan.