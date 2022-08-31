The new vaccines against Covid arrive. This was announced by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. Here is who will have to do them

The new vaccination campaign is underway. With the arrival of autumn, it will be necessary for different groups of citizens to undergo a new dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. Currently, all people aged 60 and over can take the fourth dose, as well as those who are considered “fragile subjects“. The second booster can be done at least 120 days after the first. According to the data published on the Italian government website, 84.04% of Italian citizens have completed the vaccination cycle with the third dose, and 28.21% of the audience of the second booster underwent this dose.

From the month of September, we said, there could, however, be news regarding vaccines. In fact, the so-called ‘updated’ vaccines are about to arrive. These are vaccines tested on the Omicron variant, which could be very effective with the newer variants. Especially in view of the arrival of the Centaurus variant, which could be the most contagious ever, it may be necessary for many Italian citizens to undergo this new type of vaccine. Recently, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza spoke precisely on the updated vaccines: let’s find out what he said.

Updated vaccine against Covid: who will have to do it?

Speaking to Radio Capital, Speranza explained that tomorrow the European Medicines Agency, EMA, could authorize the circulation of Pfizer and Moderna updated vaccines. This authorization could then be followed by the green light of Aifa, the Italian Medicines Agency. If this prediction were to come true, the minister said, the new serums against Covid could arrive in Italy as early as mid-September. It is not yet clear who will have to undergo the dose of the updated vaccine, but the Minister of Health has currently invited those over 60 and frail subjects to get the second booster.

While waiting for more news on the updated serums, Speranza talked about the new rules on Quarantine. The rules on home isolation are, in fact, destined to change in a short time. The Minister of Health explained that the Superior Health Council is evaluating the length of the quarantine period. Although, however, there is currently a doubt about how many days the home isolation will last, the need to quarantine remains firm. If a person is positive, she said, he must, in any case, be in isolation. This is in order to avoid the spread of the infection.

