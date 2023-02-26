Listen to the audio version of the article

A US Department of Energy report concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak. So reports a Wall Street Journal scoop after having read the research. The department had previously said it was unsure how the virus had developed. Even the FBI has always maintained that Covid was the result of an accident in the Wuhan laboratory in China. But the White House is cautious: “We don’t have a definitive answer.” While the WHO, without the possibility of accessing China, has given up on furthering its investigations.

The new report born from intelligence information

As previously mentioned, the US Department of Energy had stated that it was “undecided” about the origin of the coronavirus. This conclusion is instead contained in an update of a 2021 report by the office of the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. According to US intelligence sources interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, the Department’s position changed after “new intelligence information, research studies and consultations with non-governmental experts” emerged.

The White House: “We have no definitive answer”

The American newspaper’s scoop made a lot of noise overseas, but the reply from the White House immediately arrived: “We don’t have a definitive answer,” said the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, interviewed by Cnn on the Wall Street Journal scoop regarding a report from the Department of Energy which instead would have concluded that this is most likely the origin of Covid. “What I can tell you is that President Biden has repeatedly ordered every element of the intelligence community to reserve every effort and resource to get to the bottom of this matter,” Sullivan said.

WHO abandons its investigation into the origin of the virus

In the meantime, the World Health Organization (WHO) has abandoned in recent days the phase two projects of the scientific investigation into the origin of the virus, which are however essential for preventing future pandemics. The reasons? Without access to China, there is little WHO can do to advance their studies. “There is no phase two,” he told Nature magazine Mary Van Kerkhove, WHO epidemiologist in Geneva – WHO planned to work in stages, now that plan has changed. For Gerald Keuschassociate director of the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratory Institute of Boston University in Massachusetts, “the origins investigation was mishandled by the global community, China and also by WHO, which should have been adamant about creating a positive working relationship with the Chinese authorities and more transparent in case it was hindered”

“The world remains unprepared for a new pandemic”

In the meantime, negotiations will start next week for a “zero draft” of the Pandemic Accord, the agreement to fight pandemics at a global level. This was underlined by the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in the press conference on the main health emergencies, Covid-19 and the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. “These discussions – he highlighted – will be crucial for building a more effective health security “architecture” for the future, based on international law, equity and the fundamental right to health for all people”. At the Munich Security Conference, Tedros recalled, «I said that at this moment the world remains unprepared for another pandemic. While leaders have many other crises to deal with – he warned – the focus on future epidemic and pandemic threats must remain high or we will pay a heavy price ».