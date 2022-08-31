The United States has authorized the use of ‘booster’ doses of the Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccine that target variants due to the omicron strain. The administrations could start as early as the next few days.

The ‘booster’ is considered bivalent as it contains half of the original vaccine and half of the one updated to the latest variants of omicron BA.4 and BA.5 considered the most contagious.

The combination aims to increase cross-protection against multiple variants. “It really offers the widest opportunity for protection,” he told The Associated Press Annaliesa Anderson head of Pfizer’s science department.