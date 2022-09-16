Throw away the masks, the distancing, almost any other form of containment of the contagion, the world – or at least a large part of the world – in fact now only relies on mass vaccination to live with Covid-19. However, while for young people and adults in Europe the availability of new vaccines has experienced an acceleration in recent weeks, with the green light of the EMA, one after the other, for new bivalent products adapted to the latest variants, the children have been left back: for now no recall for those between 5 and 11 who have only received two doses, many of which have now been 8-9 months.