From 1 October the fourth dose it can be administered (in addition to the over 60s and the immunocompromised, frail and transplant recipients of any age) also to all persons over 12 years old. The ministerial circular that established it, also gave the go-ahead for the administration in pharmacies of the bivalent anti-Covid vaccine (against the variants Omicron Ba.1, Ba.4-Ba.5) Cormirnaty Original / Omicron BA.4 / 5 .

Own pharmacies are now the protagonists of the administration, alongside the vaccination centers that have remained in operation: in Bresciano, in the territory of Ats Brescia in the centers of Poncarale (via Fermi 35), Chiari (Italmark shopping center, via Brescia 31) and Lonato (shopping center La Rocca, via Battisti). By booking the vaccination appointment, you can select one of the participating pharmacies or the nearest vaccination center.

The fourth dose can be given to people over 12 years oldwho have received the third dose (or the second, if vaccinated with a single dose) or are recovered from the infection for at least 120 days. There are no contraindications, indeed vaccination is recommended, for pregnant or breastfeeding women. The reservation can be made through the portal of the Lombardy Region https: Booking.com You will need to have the health card number and tax code of the person undergoing the vaccine with you.

Who received the new health card without microchip he can still book (just communicate the card number) but he could have difficulty doing it online because the system may not connect the new card to the one used for the previous administrations. The problem should have been solved, in any case it is possible to request the registration of data and the inclusion in the booking lists through the button «Request Qualification»specifying the category to which you belong, that you are booking one 2ª dose «booster» and the data of the last administration received. Alternatively, you can book without problems via the toll-free number.

The reservation of the fourth dose (or 2nd booster dose) it has not yet fully taken off, although the increase in infections in recent weeks could convince more people to undergo the vaccination. According to data updated to 11 October, in Lombardy have already received the fourth dose just over 729 thousand people, one third of which in over 500 participating pharmacies in the area; in the Brescia area, over 86,000 people have already received the second booster dose, almost all over 60 years of age. The invitation to get vaccinated with the fourth dose was also reiterated by the president of the Higher Health Council, Franco Locatelli, in recent days in the city where he received an honorary doctorate from the University of Brescia. Vaccination recommended above all to avoid the increase in hospital admissions with the consequent difficulty in guaranteeing a service for all.

