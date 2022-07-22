According to an online survey of over 35,000 women in pre-menopause, post-menopause, on contraceptive therapy and on people facing gender transition with hormonal treatment, the anti-Covid vaccination is able to modify the menstrual flow, making it in many cases more abundant or causing unexpected bleeding.

This is a transitory effect, which disappears within a couple of cycles, which should not worry or cast doubt on the importance of vaccines, which have been amply demonstrated to be able to prevent deaths and serious illnesses caused by Sars-Cov. -2 in the face of rare, and almost always mild and transient side effects.