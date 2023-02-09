On December 1, the Constitutional Court issued three sentences, all concerning profiles of constitutional illegitimacy with reference to the rules that established the obligation for healthcare professionals to vaccinate Covid with the related disciplinary sanctions. In all three cases the judges of the laws rejected the questions raised by reaffirming the legitimacy of the rules in the name of the supreme good of public health. THE THREE JUDGMENTS: 1, 2, 3.

The three sentences issued on 1 December were filed today with which the Constitutional Court addressed various questions of legitimacy on the vaccination obligation against Covid for health care workers.

Let’s look at the reasons one at a time.

With the first sentence the Constitutional Court rejected the appeal of the Council of Administrative Justice for the Sicilian Region which had in turn raised questions of constitutional legitimacy, with reference to articles 3, 4, 32, 33, 34 and 97 of the Constitution, of the art. 4, paragraphs 1 and 2, of Legislative Decree 44 of 2021, in the part which provides, on the one hand, for the vaccination obligation for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection for healthcare personnel and, on the other hand , as a result of the non-fulfilment of the same, the suspension from the exercise of the health professions.

The Sicilian judges had also raised questions of constitutional legitimacy, with reference to the articles 3 and 21 of the Constitution, of the art. 1 of the law n. 219 of 2017, and of the art. 4 of Legislative Decree 44 of 2021, insofar as these provisions do not expressly exclude the burden of signing informed consent in the cases, respectively, of compulsory health treatments and compulsory vaccination.

With the sentence of 1 December, of which we can read the complete reasons today, the Court rejected all the questions of legitimacy raised, considering that “the choice made by the legislator in order to prevent the spread of the virus, limiting its circulation, cannot be considered unreasonable or disproportionate, in the light of the epidemiological situation and the available scientific findings”. In line with its jurisprudence on compulsory health treatments, the Court, underlines today a note from the Consulta, first of all reiterated that “article 32 of the Constitution entrusts the legislator with the task of balancing, in the light of the principle of solidarity, the right of the individual to self-determination with respect to his own health with the coexisting right to the health of others and therefore with the interest of the community”.

In application of these principles, the Court judged the doubts of constitutionality presented by the Council of Administrative Justice for the Sicilian Region to be unfounded, underlining that “in the face of the current epidemiological situation, the legislator has taken into account the data provided by the scientific-health authorities, national and supranational institutions, institutionally in charge of the sector, as regards the efficacy and safety of vaccines” and that “on the basis of these scientifically reliable data, it has made a choice that does not appear unsuitable for the purpose, nor unreasonable or disproportionate”.

In this regard, the Consulta also recalls similar measures adopted in other European countries and does not cite the cases, among others, of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

In its pronouncement, in particular, underlines the note from the Consulta again, the Court clarified – always in line with its own jurisprudence – that “the remote risk, which cannot be eliminated, that adverse events may occur, even serious ones on the health of the individual, cannot it in itself makes the provision of compulsory medical treatment constitutionally illegitimate, but if anything constitutes a right to compensation”.

“Therefore, the reading that the referring court gives of the jurisprudence of this Court cannot be shared, which has, on the other hand, stated that health treatments, including vaccinations, must be considered lawful. mandatory, which, in order to protect collective health, may involve the risk of ‘undesirable consequences, prejudicial beyond the limit of the normally tolerable’ (judgment number 118 of 1996)”.

Lastly, as regards the observations of the Sicilian judges on the alleged contradictory nature of a discipline which requires consent in the face of a vaccination obligation, the Court noted that “the compulsory nature of the vaccine in any case leaves the individual with the possibility of choosing whether to fulfill or obligation, responsibly assuming, in this second case, the consequences provided for by law”. “If, on the other hand, the individual – continues the sentence – fulfills the vaccination obligation, the consent, even in the face of the obligation, is aimed, precisely in respect of the intangibility of the person, at authorizing the material inoculation of the vaccine“.

With the second sentence the Court instead established that the provision, for workers employed in residential, social-welfare and social-health structures, of the vaccination obligation for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection rather than that of undergoing the related diagnostic tests (so-called buffer), did not constitute an unreasonable or disproportionate solution to the available scientific data.

The sentence responds to the questions of legitimacy raised by the ordinary courts of Brescia, Catania and Padua.

With this ruling, the Court affirmed that “the contested legislation brought about a not unreasonable reconciliation of the individual’s right to freedom of care with the coexisting and reciprocal right of others and with the interest of the community, in a situation in which it was necessary to assume initiatives that would allow healthcare facilities to be sheltered from the risk of not being able to carry out their irreplaceable function”.

For the Court, “the sacrifice imposed on healthcare workers did not go beyond what was indispensable for the achievement of the public purposes of reducing the circulation of the virus, and was constantly modulated on the basis of the progress of the health situation, moreover proving to be suitable for these same purposes ”.

In a note from the Consulta it is underlined that the Court then held that “failure to comply with the vaccination obligation had its effects on the level of obligations and rights arising from the employment contract, resulting in the temporary impossibility for the employee to carry out tasks involving interpersonal contacts or involving, in any other form, the risk of spreading the infection”.

The sentence also considered “not contrary” to the principles of equality and reasonableness also the legislative choice not to provide, for workers in the health sector who had decided not to get vaccinated, an obligation on the employer to assign them to different tasks, difference from what was established for those who could not be vaccinated for health reasons or for the teaching and educational staff of the school.

The Court considered this choice “justified by the greater risk of contagion”, both for oneself and for the community, related to the exercise of the health professions.

Finally, the sentence decided that the provisions of the contested provisions – according to which the worker who had chosen not to undergo the vaccination was not owed, during the period of suspension, the salary or other compensation or emolument – also justified the non-payment to the suspended employee of a maintenance allowance not exceeding half of the salary.

In fact, the Court considered the position of the worker who did not intend to get vaccinated to be “incomparable” with that of the worker whose suspension from service has been ordered following submission to criminal or disciplinary proceedings, the latter cases in which the alimony can be disbursed.

In particular, the Court excluded that the solution of charging the employer with the solidarity provision of a welfare provision in favor of the worker who had not intended to be vaccinated and who was, therefore, temporarily unfit to carry out the vaccination was constitutionally obligatory. of your work activity.

With the third sentence, finally, the Court held the question of legitimacy of art. 4, paragraph 4, of decree-law 44 of 2021, as amended by legislative decree 172 of 2021, where, in the event of non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation, the suspension from the exercise of the health profession is not limited to those services or tasks that imply personal contacts or which involve, in any other form, the risk of spreading the Covid-19.

The sentence responds to the legitimacy questions posed by the Lombardy TAR, called to decide an appeal by a psychologist who, due to non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, had been suspended from exercising the profession.

The Lombard administrative judges, doubting the constitutional legitimacy of the aforementioned provision, considering it to be in conflict with the principles of reasonableness and proportionality, pursuant to article 3 of the Constitution, had therefore raised the question before the Consulta, arguing that the contested provision would unreasonably extend the ban on carrying out the health profession for all activities that require registration in professional registers, even if these activities do not involve any risk of spreading COVID-19, as they can be carried out remotely, through the use of telematics and telephone tools.

The questions posed were declared inadmissible by the Consulta, as stated in a note, due to a preliminary procedural profile, which excluded an assessment on the merits of the same: the lack of jurisdiction of the regional administrative court that raised them.

According to the jurisprudence of the Court of Cassation – which, writes the Consulta, is the only judge competent to decide on jurisdiction – the dispute in which a subjective right is raised belongs to the knowledge of the ordinary judge – in the case, that of exercising the profession healthcare – not mediated by the exercise of administrative power.

The suspension from the practice of the health profession automatically follows from the ascertained non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation, imposed as an essential requirement by law and, concludes the Consulta, the jurisdiction over the related disputes therefore lies with the ordinary judge, not the administrative one.

09 February 2023

