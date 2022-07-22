Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that they have completed the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval process for the updated vaccine against Covid-19. The new version is bivalent and, in addition to countering the original virus strain, it also protects against the Omicron BA.1 sub-variant. The application for approval concerns the administration of the vaccine to people aged 12 years or older. From the data Pfizer and BioNTech submitted to EMA, which had been made available in recent weeks, it appears that the new vaccine may induce a greater immune response against BA.1 than the version currently on the market.

Updated vaccine and fourth dose

Having an updated vaccine available could be very useful in view of the autumn, when the double vaccination against Covid and the flu could take hold. At the moment the fourth dose administration campaign is already underway and is open to people over 60 and to all frail subjects over 12 years of age. Those who fall into these categories can receive the inoculation, provided that at least 120 days have passed since they received the first booster. People who have had Covid after the third dose can get the vaccine 120 days after the last infection.

Faced with the possible arrival of improved versions of the vaccine in the coming months, some may be tempted to wait a little longer before taking the fourth dose. It is an understandable reasoning, but opposed by experts, who invite the categories at risk to get vaccinated as soon as possible. After all, as the infectious specialist Massimo Galli explains, even the vaccine currently available “allows you to immediately protect yourself from Omicron contagion”. This position is also shared by Pierpaolo Sileri, the Undersecretary for Health, who reiterates that “the vaccine currently available” is “highly protective against severe forms of the disease”.