More than a month after the go-ahead from the Italian pharmaceutical agency (Aifa), the circular from the Ministry of Health extends the use of the anti-Covid vaccine to children aged 6 months-4 years. In this age group, the vaccine is recommended for children “who present conditions of fragility, such as to expose them to the development of more severe forms of infection”, and specifically a series of pathologies or conditions that determine this fragility are listed. But the circular also makes the vaccine available to all children at the request of the parent. “I advise all parents to vaccinate their young children,” warns pediatrician Italo Farnetani.

The green light for the vaccine also for children up to 4 years of age

The AIFA Technical-Scientific Commission, explains the circular, «on 24 October 2022, accepting the opinion expressed by the EMA, approved the extension of the indication of use of the Comirnaty vaccine (BioNTech / Pfizer) in the specific formulation of 3 micrograms /dose, for the age group 6 months to 4 years (inclusive). Taking into account the opinion expressed by the Permanent Working Group on Sars-CoV-2 infection of the Higher Health Council on 16 November 2022, and subsequent interlocutions, the recommendation of vaccination is extended – reads the circular – to children with conditions of fragility”. But the document signed by the director general of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Giovanni Rezza also adds that, “taking into account the indication of use authorized” by the European and Italian drug agencies “Ema and Aifa, this vaccine can be returned also available for the vaccination of children, in the 6 months-4 years age group (inclusive), who do not present these conditions, at the request of the parent or whoever has parental authority”.

Among the conditions are severe immunodeficiency and cancers

Among the first conditions of frailty indicated by the circular to recommend the vaccine to children up to 4 years of age is «severe primary immunodeficiency (for example common variable immunodeficiency, Bruton’s agammaglobulinemia, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, DiGeorge’s syndrome) or secondary, including those being treated for cancer or undergoing immunosuppressive treatment for immune-mediated diseases (collagenopathies, Crohn’s disease), or for the prevention of solid organ transplant rejection, or HIV-infected children with CD4+ lymphocytes less than 200 elements/mL; bone marrow/stem cell transplant, or Car-T cell therapy; therapy with B cell compartment depleting antibodies; splenectomized or individuals born with asplenia; Thalassemia Major, sickle cell anemia and other severe chronic anemias; severe heart failure; severe pulmonary hypertension; congenital cyanotic heart defects, post-Fontan univentricular heart and other complex congenital heart diseases that impact heart function.

The other conditions of fragility that recommend the vaccine

And again, in the list of pathologies contained in the circular, the following appear: «Pulmonary bronchodysplasia; structural airway abnormalities; severe pulmonary hypoplasia; chronic lung disease with a persistent reduction in lung function; chronic kidney disease; type 1 diabetes mellitus; cystic fibrosis; previous stroke; chronic neurological or neuromuscular conditions; infantile cerebral palsy; Down syndrome (trisomy 21) and other chromosomal disorders; obesity (>97th percentile of Bmi); ex-premature infants under the age of 2; syndromic diseases with severe impairment of daily activities; serious disability pursuant to law 104/1992 art.3 paragraph 3)”. The pediatric Comirnaty vaccine is given in a primary course of three doses (the second at 3 weeks after the first, and the third at least 8 weeks after the second). “If the child turns 5 between one dose and another during the vaccination cycle, he will have to complete the cycle by continuing to receive the 3 microgram dose,” the circular specifies.

The pediatrician Farnetani: “I recommend doing it to all children”

“I advise all parents to vaccinate young children against Covid” The pediatrician underlines this Italo Farnetani which comments positively on the arrival of the circular from the Ministry of Health which contains the indications for the use of the anti-Covid vaccine in Italy for the 6-month-4 age group. “I agree that it is recommended in the first place to fragile children because they are the ones at the greatest risk of serious forms of this disease, that is, of complications”. “Therefore they will have to be protected with the vaccine,” explains the full professor of Pediatrics at the Ludes-United Campus of Malta University. «It is a situation similar to that which occurs for the flu vaccination. Even if – the pediatrician points out – Covid cannot yet be considered at the same level as the flu because it is a disease that has not yet stabilized. Precisely for this reason I believe it is useful to vaccinate non-fragile children as well. Let’s not forget what we have seen from 2020 to today, and that is that even the little ones can face complications” from Covid “even if in a lesser form”.