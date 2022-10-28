Home Health Covid vaccine, Schillaci: reinstatement of doctors suspended in default
Health

Covid vaccine, Schillaci: reinstatement of doctors suspended in default

by admin
Covid vaccine, Schillaci: reinstatement of doctors suspended in default

Worrying shortage of doctors – The Ministry of Health, in a press release, specifies: “With regard to health personnel subject to suspension proceedings for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation and the cancellation of the fines provided for by Legislative Decree 44/21, in view of the expiration of next 31 December of the provisions in force and of the worrying shortage of medical and health personnel reported by the heads of the health and territorial structures, a provision is being defined that will allow the reintegration into service of the aforementioned personnel before the expiry of the suspension “.

The data bulletin becomes weekly – Farewell to the daily Covid bulletin, which becomes weekly. “Also based on the prevailing indications in the medical and scientific fields, the daily publication of the bulletin of data relating to the spread of the epidemic, hospitalizations and deaths will be suspended – decided the Minister of Health – which will now be announced with weekly, without prejudice to the possibility for the competent authorities to acquire at any time the information necessary for monitoring the situation and for taking appropriate measures “.

“Start appropriate return to normal” – “The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, six months after the suspension of the state of emergency and in consideration of the trend of the infection from Covid, considers it appropriate to start a gradual return to normality in activities and behavior, inspired by criteria of responsibility and respect of the regulations in force “. This is what the note from the Ministry of Health reports.

You may also like

Covid, the government cancels the daily bulletin and...

Solar time, how to adapt to change especially...

“Towards the reintegration of unvaccinated health personnel” –...

Breast cancer: what women are asking not to...

I am 70 years old, what other vaccines...

The anti-Covid vaccine obligation needs to be reviewed....

Asymptomatic does not mean free to infect

Italian Federation of Athletics

Covid, in November the variants double: how they...

Be careful what you eat, you are putting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy