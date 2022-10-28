Worrying shortage of doctors – The Ministry of Health, in a press release, specifies: “With regard to health personnel subject to suspension proceedings for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation and the cancellation of the fines provided for by Legislative Decree 44/21, in view of the expiration of next 31 December of the provisions in force and of the worrying shortage of medical and health personnel reported by the heads of the health and territorial structures, a provision is being defined that will allow the reintegration into service of the aforementioned personnel before the expiry of the suspension “.

The data bulletin becomes weekly – Farewell to the daily Covid bulletin, which becomes weekly. “Also based on the prevailing indications in the medical and scientific fields, the daily publication of the bulletin of data relating to the spread of the epidemic, hospitalizations and deaths will be suspended – decided the Minister of Health – which will now be announced with weekly, without prejudice to the possibility for the competent authorities to acquire at any time the information necessary for monitoring the situation and for taking appropriate measures “.

“Start appropriate return to normal” – “The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, six months after the suspension of the state of emergency and in consideration of the trend of the infection from Covid, considers it appropriate to start a gradual return to normality in activities and behavior, inspired by criteria of responsibility and respect of the regulations in force “. This is what the note from the Ministry of Health reports.