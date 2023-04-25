Covid vaccine, why are some more protected than others? The answer from an Italian study

The response to vaccination for Covid-19 is influenced by the individual genetic profile and this demonstrates why some subjects are more protected after the vaccine. This is what emerges from a study conducted at the Molinette hospital on about 10,000 employees of the same Città della Salute, and just published in the scientific journal ‘Hla’, on which the analysis of the genetic factors that most influence the response to vaccines with m-RNA.

Arturo covid variant arrived in Italy: identified in Pavia. It mainly affects children

“Vaccines against cancer and heart attacks ready in 2030”: the announcement of Moderna

Covid vaccine, why is someone more protected?

The study, which included around 500 employees who underwent vaccination in 2020, was possible with the collaboration of immunogeneticists, microbiologists, epidemiologists, with the direction of the Health Directorate and the support of the Banca del Piemonte and the Molinette Research Foundation. The effectiveness of the vaccination was measured thanks to the dosage of antibodies against the Covid-19 virus (Sars-CoV-2) and the analysis of the cells of the immune system that recognize the virus. At the same time, some genes involved in the regulation of the immune response were examined, in particular those of Hla or histocompatibility, the same ones that are studied for the matchings between donor and transplant recipient.

It was thus possible to recognize that some subjects who have certain genetic characteristics, such as the Hla -A3 variant) will more easily produce antibodies after vaccination, unlike those with other variants (such as Hla-A24). Following vaccination, the response of the cells of the immune system against the virus is also different depending on the Hla characteristics, for example those who possess the Hla Drb15 variant are able to adequately defend themselves against the virus, up to 5 times more.

The words of the authors of the study

«The research we have conducted – underlines Antonio Amoroso, coordinator of the study – shows that among the factors that explain the different response to the vaccine for Covid-19, there are some linked to our genetic characteristics which alone can significantly predict which individuals will be most protected by vaccination. This evidence may be useful for better personalizing the vaccination strategy”.

And the director general of the City of Health of Turin, Giovanni La Valle, concludes: «it is really a completely homemade research: the employees of this hospital have not only carried out important research in relation to the response to the vaccination against Covid-19 , but they are also the ones who have made themselves available for the study, donating their own blood sample for microbiological and genetic testing. My thanks go to all of them.”

Read the full article

are Leggo.it