Marco CavaleriHead of Strategy for Health Threats and Vaccines at the European Medicines Agency (Ema), spoke as reported by The doubt of the future of the fight against the Covid-19 during the periodic briefing for the press: “Vaccination campaigns could mainly take place once a year and at the beginning of winter. We are discussing the criteria and the process for updating vaccines with international partners”, this is the scenario announced by the expert. The model, therefore, should become similar to that of management of theinfluenza.

It is not clear whether the vaccines used for the annual boosters, however, will be those currently in circulation. “L’Ema is in contact with vaccine developers Covid-19 mucosal,” he anticipated. In particular, it is about they inhaled the spray or administrable for mouth. They could make vaccination easier and faster. “We are ready to discuss the emerging data on vaccines of this type that have already been distributed in India e Chinese”.

Cavaleri (Ema): “Anti Covid vaccine will be annual”. The data on the virus

Marco CavaleriHead of Strategy for Health Threats and Vaccines at the European Medicines Agency (Ema), he also spoke about the trend of the pandemic. “The epidemiological situation in Europe is constantly improving. Overall i Covid data show a sharp decline in the number of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths and according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) are at the lowest levels seen in the EU in the past 12 months,” he said.

At the same time, however, the expert invited the population to keep their attention high. “The Covid-19 still represents a significant burden for i health systems. The low uptake of booster doses among vulnerable groups is a public health concern. For this we encourage the elderly peoplethe pregnant women and the patients immunocompromessi who have not been revaccinated with an anti-Covid vaccine adapted to the new variants to do so ”, he concluded.

