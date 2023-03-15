Home Health Covid vaccines, AIFA secret documents appear / “We must learn not to answer”
Covid vaccines, AIFA secret documents appear / "We must learn not to answer"

Covid vaccines, AIFA secret documents appear / "We must learn not to answer"

They sprout AIFA secret documents on Covid vaccines. They were shown exclusively by the Rete 4 broadcast “Fuori dal Coro”, hosted by Mario Giordano and aired on the evening of Tuesday 14 March 2023. It is a series of email communications that “involve” regions and centers as well of pharmacovigilance, as well as internal employees of the agency. The first of them to be shown relates to an e-mail message from the region Umbria on January 19, 2021, in which information was requested regarding the lack of development of antibodies by some vaccinated people.

AIFA’s response in this regard was as follows: “Since there are no criteria for defining the case of bankruptcy, ‘lack of effectiveness’ should not be indicated”. In fact, when vaccines are ineffective, the correspondent underlined Marianna Cane, “it shouldn’t be said”. A few months later, the Liguria Regional Pharmacovigilance Center contacted the agency in cases of lack of efficacy of the Comirnaty vaccine. In particular, vaccinated people with two doses were reported to be getting infected.

SECRET DOCUMENTS ON COVID VACCINES, AIFA MAILS: “IF WE WANT TO SURVIVE, WE MUST LEARN NOT TO ANSWER”

“Fuori dal Coro” then framed and read an email dated November 16, 2022 within AIFA, sent by an employee, who underlined: “At university I studied that the purpose of vaccination is to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies. If the vaccine did not produce antibodies, what effect did it have? Null, i.e. lack of efficacy and therefore vaccine failure”. AIFA replied:If we pass off the absence of the vaccines as vaccination failure antibodieswe are outside the EMA indications. We thought we’d have them modified, ‘removing bankruptcy'”.

Other written communication: “We have noticed that a large number of reports of ineffectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines have been recorded by the Spedali Civili facility in Brescia”. AIFA response: the idea of ​​vaccination failure can only be taken into consideration in the face of “Molecular test result positive” and of “presence of symptoms”. And the VigiCovid project, who on paper should have monitored those injured by the vaccine? On January 12, 2021, the agency wrote: “It shouldn’t be considered. If we want to survive, we must learn not to respond”.

