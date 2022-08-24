news-txt”>

(ANSA) – Those who get sick with Covid-19 have a much higher probability of incurring myocarditis than the risk they would run by getting vaccinated. Furthermore, if you get vaccinated, the risk of suffering from heart inflammation is halved if you get sick with Covid. These are the data that emerge from a large study coordinated by the University of Oxford and published in the journal Circulation, while the main indices mark a decline but not a total remission of Covid which continues to record infections and deaths.

“We found that the risk of myocarditis after vaccination against Covid-19 was quite small compared to the risk of myocarditis after SarsCoV2 infection,” says the first author of the study, Martina Patone who, with colleagues, took in exam about 43 million Brits aged 13 and over. According to the study data, Covid-19 brings an 11.14-fold increase in the risk of myocarditis in the 28 days following swab positivity. The risk drops to 5.97 times if you have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Even with vaccination there is an increased risk of cardiac inflammation, which, however, is lesser than after infection. However, there are exceptions; in particular, an important increase in risk was observed after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, especially in males under 40. The data, however, the researchers specify, could be influenced by the characteristics of the people who have undergone this vaccine. They were predominantly younger than the rest of the sample and age is a known risk factor for myocarditis.

Speaking of Covid and heart vaccines, another study conducted in Denmark, which will be presented in the coming days at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, showed that vaccination with mRNA products does not worsen the heart health of children. patients with heart failure and, indeed, reduces the risk of death. “We have further confirmation that vaccines are safe even for people with heart failure and that Covid-19 infection is more dangerous to the heart than vaccination,” said the president of the Italian Society of Cardiology, Ciro Indolfi. “So enough with the fears that are holding back the administration of the fourth dose in the people for whom it is recommended. The anti-Covid vaccine is still our best weapon against the SarsCov2 virus”.