Covid vaccines, because myocarditis risk could rarely increase in adolescent males

17
There would be an immune signature, behind the rare cases of myocarditis linked to vaccination for Covid-19 with mRNA vaccines. It is a sort of immunological trace that outlines what happens in young males (they are above all the ones who develop pictures of myo and pericarditis post-vaccination, in any case in a much lower number than what is observed after natural infection) who undergo this condition .
See also NASA successfully captures the black hole sound waves 30,000 light-years away in the "Perseus galaxy"