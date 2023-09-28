Covid vaccines: bookings begin, first those at risk then others if available

Listen to the audio version of the article

The first million doses of the new adapted anti-Covid vaccines have arrived in Italy. Family doctors, Local Health Authority vaccination centers and pharmacies will be on the front line for administration and there are already those who have moved forward: Tuscany has already opened bookings and the other Regions will do so in the next few days. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reiterates in a new circular that vaccines are reserved for risk categories, while for others on request only if the doses are available. It will also be possible to get a double shot: one for Covid and the other for the flu vaccine whose campaign always starts these days after the discovery of the first official case

Priorities and availability for everyone else

The new circular from the ministry provides that a booster dose of the vaccine with the “updated formulation” is offered to the risk categories (provided in Annex 2): in short, the over 60s and all frail people with pathologies of all ages. Then “upon request and subject to availability of doses – warns the circular – vaccination can also be made available to those who do not fall into the categories” for which it is recommended. Vaccination is also recommended for family members, cohabitants and caregivers of people with serious frailties. «At the start of the campaign» the vaccination «will be administered as a priority to people aged 80 or over, to guests of long-term care facilities, to people with high fragility, with particular reference to subjects with marked compromise of the immune system, to health and social care workers”. Administration is recommended 6 months after the last dose of vaccine received or the last infection (date of the positive diagnostic test), regardless of the number of previous events (doses received or diagnosis of infection). «It is also underlined that a recent SARS-CoV-2 infection does not represent a contraindication to vaccination»

Double administration possible: Covid and flu

Only one dose is expected even for those who have never been vaccinated, while for children aged 6 months to 4 years inclusive who have not completed a primary cycle of anti-Covid vaccination or without a history of previous infection, 3 doses are expected ( of which the second 3 weeks from the first and the third 8 weeks from the second). The circular also explains that it is “possible to co-administer the new updated vaccines with other vaccines (with particular reference to the influenza vaccine)”. In the case of administration of two vaccines intramuscularly, in the same vaccination session, it is «possible to use two different anatomical sites (e.g. right deltoid and left deltoid) or the same anatomical site (e.g. both in the left deltoid); in this case they must be injected at least 2.5 cm apart from each other, in order to reduce the probability of overlapping local reactions.”

Tuscany leads the way, the other regions are preparing

In Tuscany we will start with anti-Covid vaccinations from 2 October: highly fragile subjects, adults or minors (from 6 months to 59 years), will be able to access them, who will be able to book via the regional portal starting from 2.30 pm on September 26th. Along with the Covid vaccine, those interested will also be offered the flu vaccination. From 12 October, healthcare and socio-health workers from public and private facilities will be able to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza in the vaccination centers of healthcare companies. Pregnant women will also be able to be vaccinated starting from the same date. Everything is also ready in Lombardy for the double vaccination campaign: Covid and flu. For this last vaccine the calendar has already been established while for Covid the indications are arriving: it starts in the first days of October and according to what the Region communicates, the supply of around 800 thousand vaccines is expected until 30 November.

