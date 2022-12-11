You know the saying “going from one extreme to the other”? This is what happened with regard to the vaccination against Covid. Previously, vaccination was “incentivized” by every possible and imaginable means; now, for some age groups, vaccination (or booster) in Italy is instead even impossible.

I receive and I spread this letter from a mother with frail childrenwho had to undertake two journeys of thousands of kilometers because in Italy she is not allowed to protect their health.

***

Dear Alexander,

I have followed with interest your interventions on the importance of mitigating the risk of Covid contagion within school classrooms, and I would like to bring to your attention a problem that unites many families, especially those with fragile children.

Great importance is attached to protecting fragile children through the vaccine: pity, however, that the vaccine for the little ones in Italy … does not exist!

The third dose cannot be done for the 5-11 age group, despite the fact that the second dose dates back to almost a year ago and therefore its effectiveness is now limited. The booster it was approved by the European Medicines Agency (Ema) in September for the original formula, and about twenty days ago for the Omicron BA4-5 variant, but the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has not yet implemented either of the two decisions; therefore in Italy these children, to date, cannot receive the third dose.

Furthermore, until yesterday there was not even a vaccine for children aged between six months and five years. The preparation had been fully approved for some time by both Ema and Aifa (on 24 October), but only today (after more than a month) it was learned that the Ministry of Health has finally issued the circulars necessary to start the vaccination campaign.

We know that flu vaccination is highly recommended by the Ministry and by Pediatric Scientific Societies; on the pediatric vaccination against Covid, which has far more serious effects than the flu, there is substantial press blackout. Not a word, from anyone.

Furthermore, we know that nothing has been done to secure classrooms through controlled mechanical ventilation. Frail children thus find themselves forced to frequent places where the virus circulates undisturbed, putting their health at risk. Where possible, by age and compatibly with their fragility, our children wear the FFP2 maskbut are constantly mocked to the point of being bullied (for example, masks being torn off their faces).

Without masks, without ventilation, without a vaccine and without the possibility of requesting distance learning (as foreseen in recent years), how could we protect the most fragile children?

There’s only one option left, go abroad. In fact, several European countries have made pediatric vaccinations available to children from other countries as well. Alessandro, I confess that I took my car and I faced 4000 km (two round trips within three weeks) to be able to vaccinate my children. I found available and competent doctors to welcome us, as well as many families also from Italy.

But is all this normal? Being forced to leave the country to protect our children? We are well aware that many families cannot afford this trip, both in terms of money and time. Why did the State take so long for under 5 vaccines and more does not authorize the booster for children between 5 and 11 years old? Have you decided to forget about Covid, turning them into expendable victims?

We are abandoned by everyone: by the institutions and by society, which has now returned to pre-pandemic normality despite the fact that the virus is still circulating strongly among us. The ISS data are public and accessible to anyone: in the 0-12 age group alone, from the beginning of the year to today there have been 42 deaths (in addition to the 35 but in the previous 2 years) and over 13,000 hospital admissions. Added to this, of course, is the risk Long Covidwhich can affect anyone, even healthy children and with asymptomatic pathology.

Unfortunately it would seem that we have decided, institutions first and foremost, to turn away, pretend nothing happened and do nothing, even slowing down or effectively banning vaccination for children.

The pandemic was supposed to make us better people: I think the exact opposite has happened instead. I ask you the courtesy of spreading this mine, in the hope that it can somehow contribute to unlock this paradoxical situation which makes thousands and thousands of families live in anguish.

Best regards,

Stephanie