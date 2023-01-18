Heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrests, myocarditis, pericarditis and deep vein thrombosis. There had been great alarm about the hypothesized increased risk of heart disease due to Covid vaccines. To the studies that have already denied this alleged risk, a research published in the journal Vaccines, coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli of the University of Bologna, definitively denies a correlation between immunization and an increase in risk. The research followed the entire population of the for eighteen months province of breaking latest news, collecting health data. No pathology was more frequent among the vaccinated than the non-vaccinated. The study is currently the only one in the world that has followed the population for more than a year. From January 2021 to July 2022, official data from the National Health System were extracted with all deaths and hospitalizations due to various cardiovascular diseases. All 316,315 residents or domiciled in the province of breaking latest news are involved

The research, conducted by the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna, in collaboration with the University of Ferrara and the local ASL, collected the health data of residents in the province of Abruzzo and analyzed the frequency of some serious cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, taking into account numerous factors such as the age, gender and clinical risk of the participants. "The results we have obtained – says Professor Manzoli – show clearly that among the vaccinated there has not been an increase in the risk of serious illnesses. There have been isolated negative cases, but the safety profile of the vaccines used during the pandemic has been confirmed: it will now be important to continue the follow-up over a longer period".

The analysis also confirmed that vaccinated people who have contracted Covid are better protected against the Coronavirus than those who have recovered without having been vaccinated. A higher incidence of the pathologies taken into consideration has instead emerged among those who have not contracted Covid and have only one or two doses of the vaccine, compared to those who have three or more. “This counterintuitive fact – explains Manzoli – is due to a bias epidemiological caused by the restrictions implemented during the emergency: 83.2% of vaccinated people who have not contracted Covid has received at least three doses of the vaccine: those who have received only one or two doses have not completed the vaccination cycle, either because they died or because they were discouraged by the onset of the disease”. Overall, 56,494 subjects were not vaccinated (17.9% of the population), 15,832 (5.0%) received a single dose of vaccine, 51,684 (16.3%) received two doses, and 192,305 (60.8%) have received three (184,092) or four (8213) doses.

Those who received three or more doses were on average 12.5 years older than the unvaccinated and had a higher prevalence of hypertension (16.9% vs. 7.5%, respectively), diabetes (6.4% vs. 3.1%), cardiovascular disease (7.7% vs. 4.3%), lung and bronchial disease (3.7% vs. 2.6%), kidney disease (3 .7% vs. 1.0%), cancer (6.0% vs. 3.2%), and past episodes of adverse events (4.5% vs. 2.6%). Conversely, those who received at least three doses had the lowest rate of SARS infections (24.8% versus over 33% in all other groups). Nearly half of the population received Pfizer (45.4%); 16.0% received only Moderna; 1.2% received only the other vaccines and 37.4% received mixed vaccines.

According to the authors, “further research is needed to evaluate the long-term safety of the Covid 19 vaccines probably due to a large selection bias introduced by the Italian restriction policies aimed at non-infected subjects who have received less than three doses. CONCLUSIONS: Covid vaccination was not associated with increased mortality or the incidence of selected potentially vaccine-related serious adverse events.

