We have learned that the Covid vaccine protects against death and serious illness, not always infection. And that boosters, booster doses, are essential to keep the immune system high against the virus and its variants. Now great news comes from Hong Kong, where researchers have found that a third dose of Pfizer is associated with a more than 90% reduction in deaths compared to just two doses, and this not only in healthy people, but also in all those who have two or more “aggravating” conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney disease or other chronic illnesses.

