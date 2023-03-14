Home Health Covid vaccines: the most common serious side effects and consequential damages – Health
As safe and life-saving as vaccinations against Covid-19 are, in very rare cases they can also have serious side effects. In addition to myocarditis, the most well-known include the life-threatening cerebral vein thrombosis, which has occurred primarily in younger women under the age of 60 after vaccination with vector vaccines such as that from Astra-Zeneca. In rare cases, the vaccination caused blood clots in the brain, which resulted in nausea, headaches and blurred vision, and there were also deaths. For this reason, the vaccination of under-60s with the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Germany was stopped soon after it was introduced.

