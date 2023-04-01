Do we all have to get vaccinated every six months? How important is having also done the disease? My gynecologist and my family doctor give me opposite suggestions about vaccination in pregnancy: what do I do? And the children? How important is it to protect them? What the new indications from WHO experts say (and until when they are valid).

After many discussions on the obligation to get vaccinated against covid-19, after an insistent campaign to undergo a recall, after the invitation, not too convinced even by many pediatricians, and perhaps also for this reason not very welcomed, to vaccinate the most small, the indications have become less clear. Do we all have to get vaccinated every six months? How important is having also done the disease? My gynecologist and my family doctor give me opposite suggestions about vaccination in pregnancy: …