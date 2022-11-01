news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME – The sub-variant BQ.1 – called Cerberus – and its sub-lineage BQ.1.1 are one step away from becoming dominant in the USA. According to the latest survey published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the last week they were responsible for 14% and 13.1% of infections, respectively, with an increase of over 60% compared to last week. On the other hand, the sub-variant BA.5 drops to 49.6%, compared to 60.3% last week. Growth of BQ.1 began earlier this month.

In the week ending 1 October, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 were responsible for 1.7% and 0.9% of infections, respectively. After doubling their incidence every week, in last week’s survey they were 9.3% and 7.2%. Today they have exceeded 27% overall.

In recent days, Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the technical group for Covid-19 of the World Health Organization, stated that at the moment there are no elements that indicate “changes in the severity” of the sub-variant.

