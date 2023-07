While infections are decreasing all over the world, a new variant comes forward, observed on a special basis. In the list drawn up by the WHO (World Health Organization) of the Covid variants to keep an eye on right now, EG.5 enters, included in the list of Vum, the variants under monitoring, which thus rise to seven. They are BA.2.75 (Centaurus), CH.1.1 (Orthrus), XBB (Gryphon), XBB.1.9.1 (Hyperion), XBB.1.9.2,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook