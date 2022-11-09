Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the University of Milan and health director of the Irccs Galeazzi Institute, what winter awaits us?

“We can easily predict a virus-laden season. Abroad there has also been talk of a tri-epidemic, perhaps it is an exaggerated term but we will certainly have to deal with three different elements. And this certainly won’t help. “

Which?

“Seasonal flu, parainfluenza viruses already in circulation and Covid and its variants.”

Do we know something more?

“Yes, omicron 5 has three different sub variants: pq1, pq1.1 and Xbb”.

Are they aggressive?

“They probably won’t be bad but sadly they seem to be able to dodge vaccine protection. So they will spread, causing the contagion curve to rise and as always we must think of the weakest ».

How do parainfluenza viruses present themselves?

“Cold symptoms, such as sore throat and cough, and respiratory syncytial virus is among those that give us the most to do. It must be constantly monitored ».

Why are there fears of a surge in cases between Covid and the flu?

“Because we have actually already seen it in Australia. Last July Covid spread with a new wave and the same goes for the flu. Unfortunately we have to make these predictions so as not to be caught unprepared ».

How can we defend ourselves?

«I recommend wearing the mask in crowded places, indoors: we are used to this form of protection, why not use it? And then obviously with the vaccine: both the anti-Covid and, at the same time, the one against the flu remain recommended. Especially for people at risk. It is time to raise the defense. The international data tell us so ».

Which?

“The world health organization has already raised the alert on a probable season of recovery.”

Last updated: Wednesday 9 November 2022, 08:20



