Home Health “Covid variants and flu, go back to using the mask indoors”
Health

“Covid variants and flu, go back to using the mask indoors”

by admin
“Covid variants and flu, go back to using the mask indoors”

Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the University of Milan and health director of the Irccs Galeazzi Institute, what winter awaits us?

“We can easily predict a virus-laden season. Abroad there has also been talk of a tri-epidemic, perhaps it is an exaggerated term but we will certainly have to deal with three different elements. And this certainly won’t help. “

Which?

“Seasonal flu, parainfluenza viruses already in circulation and Covid and its variants.”

Do we know something more?

“Yes, omicron 5 has three different sub variants: pq1, pq1.1 and Xbb”.

Are they aggressive?

“They probably won’t be bad but sadly they seem to be able to dodge vaccine protection. So they will spread, causing the contagion curve to rise and as always we must think of the weakest ».

How do parainfluenza viruses present themselves?

“Cold symptoms, such as sore throat and cough, and respiratory syncytial virus is among those that give us the most to do. It must be constantly monitored ».

Why are there fears of a surge in cases between Covid and the flu?

“Because we have actually already seen it in Australia. Last July Covid spread with a new wave and the same goes for the flu. Unfortunately we have to make these predictions so as not to be caught unprepared ».

How can we defend ourselves?

«I recommend wearing the mask in crowded places, indoors: we are used to this form of protection, why not use it? And then obviously with the vaccine: both the anti-Covid and, at the same time, the one against the flu remain recommended. Especially for people at risk. It is time to raise the defense. The international data tell us so ».

See also  Covid19, variant Xe: from symptoms to contagiousness, what we know

Which?

“The world health organization has already raised the alert on a probable season of recovery.”

Last updated: Wednesday 9 November 2022, 08:20

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Acute pancreatitis: what is the role of nutrition

Lupus disease can protect against Covid or promote...

Out of breath after sport? It could be...

Princess Martha Louise of Norway will no longer...

Vaccines and monoclonal antibodies are on the way....

it is triplendemic alert. Fall at risk (especially...

“Take swabs to get the right diagnosis”

New agreement between the Region and pharmacies for...

The “Good Medicine 2022” award goes to the...

Sant’Anna, it’s chaos in the ER. Patients “parked”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy