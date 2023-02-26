The department had previously said it was unsure how the virus had developed. Even the FBI has always maintained that Covid was the result of an accident in the Wuhan laboratory in China

Until several months ago, the hypothesis was considered a scientific heresy. Then with the passage of time and the accumulation of data, the hypothesis that Covid has become a pandemic due to a laboratory leak from the Wuhan Institute has also become possible. Today the Wall Street Journal he cites a report by the US Department of Energy in which the conclusion leans towards a very high probability that the disease, which has caused almost 7 million deaths worldwide and over 6 million and 750 thousand infections, was born from a leak in the laboratory. The US newspaper has read the research. The department had previously said it was unsure how the virus had developed. Even the FBI has always maintained that Covid was the result of an accident in the Wuhan laboratory in China.

The change of view on the causes of the pandemic, reports the WSJ, is “noted in an update to a 2021 document from the office of the director of national intelligence Avril Haines”. The dossier underlines how different the approaches and conclusions of the various intelligences on the subject have been. “Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence group, still believe it was likely the result of natural transmission, and for two,” the conclusions are not final. For the newspaper, the conclusion of the Department of Energy “is the result of new information and is significant because the agency has considerable scientific experience and oversees a network of US national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research“.

We don’t have “a definitive answer” on whether the Covid outbreak was caused by a laboratory leak, said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, interviewed by CNN on the Wall Street Journal scoop. “What I can tell you is that President Biden has repeatedly ordered every element of the intelligence community to reserve every effort and resource to get to the bottom of this matter.”

At the end of December 2021, a scientist, heard in a hearing in the English Parliament, had illustrated the technical aspects which in her opinion would lead to the hypothesis of an artificially created virus. “We have heard many well-known virologists say that an artificial origin is reasonable and these include virologists who modified the first SARS virus. We know that this virus has a unique feature called a furin cleavage site, and without this feature it would not have caused this pandemic,” he explained. The scientist went on to recall that it emerged that “EcoHealth (a non-governmental organization based in the United States, ed) and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were developing a system for inserting new furin cleavage sites. So – she concluded – we have these scientists who at the beginning of 2018 say, ‘we will put horns on horses’ and at the end of 2019 a unicorn pops up in Wuhan“.

Chan is not the only one who thinks that the coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic has escaped from the laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology where it would have been manipulated with the technique of gain of function, or genetic modifications that allow the acquisition of capabilities that the agent does not have or would have had. The scientific community in general first strongly supported the absolutely natural nature of the virus, then also by virtue of a request for an investigation by the Biden administration to the secret services, triggered the request for a debate. Among the arguments: the non-identification of the intermediate host and the unprecedented presence (not according to some Chinese scientists) of Furin cleavage sites, what are defined in the book as the “scissors” for cutting the Spike protein which then infects the cells. In September 2021 some scientists had written to The Lancet magazine to solicit a debate. While in November 2021 in Science a virologist explained why the origin of the pandemic could only be “animal” and therefore natural, identifying the starting point of the Sars Cov 2 virus in the market of the Chinese city.