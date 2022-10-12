“Even if we are not where we were a year ago, it is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet. We are unfortunately once again seeing the indicators rise in Europe, which suggests that it is another wave of infections has begun. With the arrival of autumn and winter, a resurgence of the flu is also to be expected. In light of this, we reconfirm the need to protect the health of people, especially the most vulnerable, by using all available tools, including vaccination. Preparation measures must continue in the European Region, we must not let our guard down “. This is the warning launched by the European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, by the regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Kluge, and by director of the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) Andrea Ammon.

“The potential co-circulation of Covid-19 and seasonal flu will put vulnerable people at greater risk of serious illness and death, with the likelihood of greater pressure on both hospitals and health workers, already exhausted for almost 3 years at the forefront of the pandemic – warn Kyriakides, Kluge and Ammon in a joint statement – We must avoid the burden of this co-circulation on our health systems. Along with public health measures, vaccination remains one of our most effective tools against both viruses. We urge the countries of the European Region to prioritize the protection of the most vulnerable groups by administering flu vaccines and Covid vaccines together when possible. “

To help countries prepare for the response to a likely increase in Covid and influenza in the coming months, the Commission has published a communication and WHO Europe has issued strategic recommendations for the most vulnerable. The call for the European region, which covers 53 countries of Europe and Central Asia, is to re-launch mitigation efforts and be ready to respond to increasing burdens on health systems. (continues)