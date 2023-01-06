Home Health Covid, weekly data, Iss: Rt stable at 0.83, below the epidemic threshold. The incidence rose from 208 to 231. Hospitalizations stable. Three regions at high risk
Covid, weekly data, Iss: Rt stable at 0.83, below the epidemic threshold. The incidence rose from 208 to 231. Hospitalizations stable. Three regions at high risk

Covid, weekly data, Iss: Rt stable at 0.83, below the epidemic threshold. The incidence rose from 208 to 231. Hospitalizations stable. Three regions at high risk

The weekly incidence of Covid-19 at national level is slightly increasing, from 23 to 29 December from 207 to 231 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the period between 14 and 27 December, the average Rt index calculated on symptomatic cases remained stable at 0.83 (range 0.77-0.99), below the epidemic threshold. The Rt transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization increased slightly, which increased from 0.87 (0.84-0.90) to 0.90 (0.86-0.94) from 20 to 27 December. This is indicated by the weekly monitoring of ISS and the Minister of Health.

Intensive admissions stable at 3.2%

The employment rate in the intensive care units is stable at 3.2%, according to the daily survey of the Ministry of Health on 5 January, compared to that on 29 December. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide fell to 12.1% (daily survey on January 5) from 13.0% on December 29.

In 9 Regions, the occupancy rate of ordinary wards by Covid-19 patients exceeded the alert threshold of 15% as of 5 January. The highest value is found in Umbria (28.5%), followed by Calabria (19.8%), Liguria (19.6%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (18.9%), Abruzzo (16.9%), Emilia Romagna (16.5%), Marche (16.3%), Sicily (16.1%) and Basilicata (15.2%). The occupation of intensive care is below the 10% threshold in all regions.

Three regions at high risk

Three regions are classified as high risk: Lazio, Puglia and Umbria, all due to multiple resilience alerts. The moderate risk regions increased from 5 to 12 (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Molise, autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, Sicily, Sardinia and Veneto); 6 regions are at low risk (Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany, Valle d’Aosta).

