Covid, what are the symptoms of the Eris variant? Vaccines available? Who should do it? Questions and answers

For some, the pandemic is just a distant memory. Yet the coronavirus continues to spread and the latest surge in cases is proof of this. The cause is the mutations of the virus: the latest variant is Eris (EG.5), which is forcing thousands of Italians to bed. Compared to past years, it is much more difficult to estimate how deep the penetration of the variant is in our country, since the infection is underestimated. The numbers, however, say that in the last three weeks weekly infections have almost doubled (+94.3%), hospitalizations in the medical area have increased (+58.1%) and in a month 881 deaths have been recorded, almost doubled and all for those over 80. But then should we worry? And above all, should we still be vaccinated? What will be the future of Covid? Here’s the answers.

