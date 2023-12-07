Home » Covid, what are the symptoms of the Eris variant? Vaccines available? Who should do it? Questions and answers
Health

Covid, what are the symptoms of the Eris variant? Vaccines available? Who should do it? Questions and answers

by admin
Covid, what are the symptoms of the Eris variant? Vaccines available? Who should do it? Questions and answers

For some, the pandemic is just a distant memory. Yet the coronavirus continues to spread and the latest surge in cases is proof of this. The cause is the mutations of the virus: the latest variant is Eris (EG.5), which is forcing thousands of Italians to bed. Compared to past years, it is much more difficult to estimate how deep the penetration of the variant is in our country, since the infection is underestimated. The numbers, however, say that in the last three weeks weekly infections have almost doubled (+94.3%), hospitalizations in the medical area have increased (+58.1%) and in a month 881 deaths have been recorded, almost doubled and all for those over 80. But then should we worry? And above all, should we still be vaccinated? What will be the future of Covid? Here’s the answers.

See also  Monkeypox, a dog infected by its owners in Paris: this is the first case

You may also like

Does drinking water before meals help you lose...

Shampoo dangerous for your health, the alarm goes...

Those silences on Basaglia’s uncomfortable topics. by Gian...

Rucan Introduces Stick5: The Ultimate Interactive Toy for...

AUSL Modena – Workplaces that promote health, in...

“Global stress due to war and pandemic? They...

since I discovered this method I no longer...

from divorce to illness. What happens now –...

free meetings and consultations in the hospitals of...

identified specific metabolic alterations in the brains of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy