Changes to the rules on case and contact management: for subjects who “have always been asymptomatic and for those who have not shown symptoms for at least two days, isolation may end 5 days after the first positive test or the appearance of symptoms , regardless of whether the antihygienic or molecular test is carried out “. But in the event of a worsening of the epidemiological situation, indications on the subject of masks, smart working, vaccines, swabs and home care have already been disseminated