Influenza against Covid-19: 1-0. In the last ten days, the spread of respiratory infections among the little ones has shifted attention, from the health emergency to the approaching flu epidemic. A transition that also risks making the topic of prophylaxis of the little ones against Sars-CoV-2 disappear from the radar.

Although the go-ahead came over a month ago, first from the European Agency (Ema) and then from the Italian drug agency (Aifa), in Italy there is no longer talk of the possibility of administering the two mRna vaccines to children with less than five years. A delay never recorded before, in the authorization process which at national level first calls upon AIFA and then the Ministry of Health. To give an example: the arrival of bivalent vaccines was completed in less than a week, along the Amsterdam-Rome axis. An urgency that, on the basis of the epidemiological evidence collected in almost three years, does not seem to exist for the little ones.

Covid-19: indications for vaccination in the youngest (6 months-5 years)

The EMA’s authorization to vaccinate children aged between 6 months and 5 years – news of which can also be found on the Italian Agency’s website – dates back to 19 October.

As per practice, it was the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use that recommended the use of the first (non-bivalent) forms of Comirnaty (Pfizer-Biontech) and Spikevax (Moderna) even in the youngest. With two differences between the drugs. One concerns the list of recipients: Pfizer has in fact received the ok up to 4 years, Moderna with the limit of 5.

The other refers to the methods of administration and dosage: two doses for Moderna (25 micrograms each, four weeks apart), three for the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine (3 micrograms each: the first two with an interval three weeks, the third at least two months after the second). Indication that as regards the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine it was implemented in the first meeting of the Aifa technical-scientific committee.

Safe and effective prophylaxis (as in older adults)

As decreed by the EMA, “the benefits of administration in the age group between 6 months and 4-5 years outweigh the risks”: linked to the increase in infections, hospitalizations and possibly deaths associated with Covid-19. Reassurances to which must be added those coming from the United States, where in five months 10 percent of the youngest children have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

“The data from clinical trials and these first months of experience conducted overseas tell us that there are no differences in the safety and efficacy profiles compared to what was recorded among older children, adolescents and adults”, he says Rocky Russopediatrician of the mother-child operating unit of the ASL of Benevento and head of the vaccination technical table of the Italian Society of Pediatrics.

Therefore, there is no doubt: also in the light of the overlapping of the side effects observed (pain at the injection site, reddening of the skin, loss of appetite, irritability and drowsiness), their extent (lasting a few days) and the possibility of administering this vaccination also on the same day as any others, among those foreseen in the vaccination calendar for the first years of life. An opportunity that specialists have wanted to seize for several weeks already, taking advantage of the ongoing anti-flu campaign and the possibility of using the two drugs simultaneously (one for each arm).

In Italy 33 children died due to Covid-19

In the case of Covid-19, the most severe scenarios remain exceptional in the pediatric population. According to the data reported in the pandemic bulletin released by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità on 23 November, over 763,000 cases of infection have been recorded in Italy among children under the age of five: with just over 12,600 ordinary hospitalizations, 181 in intensive care and 33 deaths. Epilogues, the latter, almost always linked to a condition of fragility deriving from an illness.

The arrival of Omicron – while causing an exponential growth in infections among newborns: from 2.2 to 26 per hundred thousand – has not altered the impact of infections among the youngest. “Sars-CoV-2 among the little ones almost always has a benign course and we are aware that vaccination does not guarantee permanent immunity – adds Russo -. But it is also the only weapon we have to defend an organism from the consequences of virus and to avoid the formation of new variants”. Even more so in fragile children. “Like adults with cancer, our patients are vulnerable to even the most mundane infections: including Sars-CoV-2,” he says. Simone Cesarodirector of the complex pediatric oncohematology unit of the Verona university hospital.

What happened to vaccines for the little ones in our country?

However, vaccines for the smallest segment of the population are currently frozen. The EMA has authorized its distribution in the countries of the Union, but this does not amount to an obligation. The only states that have currently followed up on the European recommendation are Greece and Germany: by launching the vaccination campaign only against fragile children.

“Our patients who are less than five years old should be vaccinated as soon as possible: in this age group it is not even possible to administer antivirals and monoclonal antibodies”, adds Cesaro, who coordinates the working group on infections and supportive therapies of the ‘Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology (Aieop).

In Italy, the AIFA technical-scientific committee, with resolution 176, updated the technical data sheet of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine. But unlike what was done with the previous approvals, even for adolescents and children, no official communication was sent from via del Tritone. The steps to be taken care of by the Agency have in any case been completed. The ball is now in the hands of the Ministry of Health, which is confident that it will be able to pronounce itself shortly.

The actions of Minister Schillaci

As per practice, the minister Horace Schillaci asked the General Directorate of Health Prevention to draw up the indications to be sent to all the Regions. The department headed by Gianni Rezza he has already spoken out for several weeks: with a recommendation addressed only to fragile patients, who should be able to be vaccinated in the hospital wards in which they are hospitalized or in the studies of specialists of free choice.

A more cautious approach than that adopted in the United States, which according to the scientific community of Italian pediatricians may not be sufficient to protect a fragile child. “Towards them it would be more appropriate to adopt the cocoon strategy: that is, by vaccinating even all the closest contacts”.

As is already done in the case of flu prophylaxis. The Superior Health Council, which Schillaci asked for an opinion, also clarified who should fall into the category of the frail. Of course, this does not mean that parents can decide to immunize healthy children as well. However, where and how will have to be explained, probably already in the conference with which the minister will present the communication campaign on Thursday 1 December to promote vaccinations against Covid-19 and flu.

Covid-19, flu and RSV: thousands of children in bed in these weeks

The hope of the health professionals is to be able to start vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 in the little ones by mid-December. On the other hand, the season is the most suitable for protecting the pediatric population, especially in light of the growing spread of other respiratory viruses. Public health problems such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus bronchiolitis that are being tackled by focusing everything on prevention: with the invitation to join the vaccination campaign in the first and several attempts to develop a vaccine against RSV to be administered to pregnant women.

Before the sanitary ware, waiting for a signal from Lungotevere Ripa, however, there are the Regions. Vaccines in dosages for children up to five years old are already in pharmaceutical hubs. But there is no one in the area who is taking care of organizing this further step in the vaccination campaign, which also requires an agreement with the pediatricians of free choice. How Joseph DiMauro, president of the Italian Society of Preventive and Social Pediatrics. “Here we need to formalize a public health strategy, with clear indications for those who will have to vaccinate: but the Covid-19 in children now seems to no longer interest anyone. We are ready, but also aware of the time it will take to illustrate the parents the benefits of such an opportunity”.

