Covid, what’s going on? Declining deaths and hospitalizations in Italy – breaking latest news

Of Christine Brown

In April, 440 deaths were recorded in Italy, up from over 4,000 a year ago. Hybrid immunity, antivirals and the absence of new strains other than Omicron bode well. But the most fragile must always be protected

Since the beginning of 2023 the number of people who have died from Covid-19 decreased by 95% the World Health Organization announced a few days ago that the end of the pandemic could be declared by the end of the year. Even if 14,000 people have died from Covid in recent weeks and in some countries such as India there is an increase in infections, the widespread hybrid immune achieved globally bodes well. In Italy, according to the monitoring of theHigher Institute of Health87,733 infections have been recorded in the last 30 days (average age 56 years) with a total of 440 deaths. Over 60% of the infections affect the over 50s. To make a comparison with 2o22, in the month of April alone there were over 4,000 deaths.

Indeed, in recent months deaths from Covid-19 are the lowest ever and also the infections have collapsed, although monitoring is increasingly complex due to the fact that many people rely on rapid tests at home, not tracked. We are therefore at the end of the pandemic or should we expect it new variants for the summer as has already happened in the last two years? Experts agree that the Covid risk right now is low and spring 2023 looks different from the previous ones. The main reason for this improvement is that practically everyone in Italy and Europe now has some form of immunitwhether it be vaccines, infection, or both. In addition, antiviral drugs (such as Paxlovid) are available for patients most at risk, which have significantly reduced the risk of serious illness. See also Environmental doctors, smog first health emergency in the world - Sanità

What happens in the hospital At the moment we have only one Covid patient hospitalized and we had a total of six in April: no one was ventilated and no one died he says Sergio Harari, director of Pneumology and Internal Medicine at the San Giuseppe Hospital in Milan, at the forefront of the tough years of Covid. We see very few patients with Covid and all andextremely fragile – echoes the professor Patrizia Rovere Querini, immunologist, director of the strategic program for the development of the “Hospital-Territory Integration” project of the IRCSS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan -. These are patients who arrive with other serious pathologies, where Covid pneumonia represents the aggravation of an already very compromised situation, as would be pneumonia caused by another pathogen. For a very long time we haven’t hospitalized patients who need a ventilator or healthy patients, albeit perhaps obese or hypertensive. Today we can truly say that the people who died from Covid actually died from Covid.

post covid era And After all, Italy will enter the post-Covid phase on Monday and the last restrictions that characterized the three years of the pandemic will be cancelled. From May 1, stop the obligation to wear masks in health facilities, stop swabs for patients. The obligation to wear masks for healthcare workers and visitors in wards with high-risk patients such as intensive care, infectious diseases and nursing homes for the elderly (RSA) will be maintained.

The vaccinations As for vaccinations, in theory the immunization campaign continues. In practice for the request for doses vanished. With all vaccination centers closed, hospitals administer anti-Covid on demand. We must prepare well for the vaccination campaign for the autumn/winter 2023-24 season: the population will be offered the flu vaccination together with the anti-Covid one, underlines Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist and medical director of the Galeazzi Institute in Milan. however, it is essential that from now on, those who belong to the categories at risk of serious infection undergo a bivalent booster if more than six months have passed since the last dose or infection. See also Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch introduces SpO2 blood oxygen concentration monitoring for the first time

The broth of variations To pave the way towards normality also the fact that in the last year and a half no new revolutionary variants have emerged that have deserved to be baptized with a new Greek letter. All the variants that have followed derive from the Omicron strain: from Kraken (XBB.1.5) to the more recent Arturo which is spreading in India and would cause conjunctivitis. Both have immune evasion capabilities, however vaccines are still effective against severe disease. There are also Cerberus

, Centaur

, Hyperion, all sub-variants of Omicron. In these three years of the pandemic, the mechanisms underlying the infection and viral replication have remained the same even if Sars-CoV2 has continued to mutate generating new variants, so much so that experts speak of a broth of variations equally dangerous and competing with each other. a struggle between variants to establish themselves: they are all less pathogenic but more contagious than the previous ones but they all circulate together and it should not be forgotten that it is possible to get infected with different variants underlines Pregliasco.

The masks Despite the good news and just widespread relaxation, there are still small precautions that experts recommend to limit the risks. In very crowded environments such as public transport all in all, it is advisable to still use the mask recommends Pregliasco. I will continue to wear it in the hospital in the emergency room, in the intensive care unit and in the bubbles with Covid patients – she says – but also on board a crowded plane or train. The mask should be cleared through customs and always worn when you experience symptoms of a cold, as happens in Asian countries. In the presence of fragile people, the mask must be worn because it is they who risk the most and must be protected. I will continue to use it in the hospital, but for the rest of my life I have abandoned it, adds Patrizia Rovere Querini. See also Business models, products, services: technology transforms insurance

What awaits us However, experts warn that it is always possible for one to emerge new variant different from Omicron that it can once again start another strong wave, but fortunately, as written, all the subvariants that have emerged so far derive from Omicron. Generally, after a quiet spring, a summer recovery comes on, also because very probably in the hottest season, at least the people who live in hot cities, spend time indoors with the air conditioning on. In spring, on the other hand, it is pleasant to stay in the office with the windows open. In fact we have gained one more virus – adds Professor Patrizia Rovere Querini – and in winter Covid and flu will compete for the most aggressive variant. Pregliasco adds: it is very probable that this will be our normality, with moments in which there will be an increase in infections. But the disease now endemic: in Italy and not only we have a widespread hybrid immune, with Covid, which will continue to circulate, we have already been living together for some time. We will always have to continue to protect the most fragile people.